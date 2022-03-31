Maple Leafs recall Hutchinson, Hollowell, and Král from Marlies

Today the Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson, and defenders Filip Král & Mac Hollowell from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

The moves were necessary after multiple injuries were sustained in the Maple Leafs 6-4 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Patr Mrázek left early in the first period with a groin injury, and Ilya Lyubushkin and Justin Holl both left after taking hits to the head (one fist, one puck).

Defenders Jake Muzzin and Rasmus Sandin are also on LTIR, and goaltender Jack Campbell hasn’t returned from a rib injury, making the moves up necessary.

Hutchinson has spent most of the season with the Toronto Marlies so far making 17 appearances, and posting a 3.11GAA and .905sv% on a defensively lackluster Marlies squad. He has has two NHL appearances this year, but let's not talk about those.

My assumption is Erik Källgren will get the start with Hutch backing him up.

Mac Hollowell has 21 points in 35 Marlies games this year, but hasn't made his NHL debut since being drafted in 2018.

Filip Král is playing his first full pro season in North America with the Marlies and has 20 points in 51 games.

There's no word yet if either of these defenders will suit up tonight yet.

Sheldon Keefe says Ilya Lyubushkin had symptoms Tuesday night … feeling better now but they want to be extra cautions so out tonight



Initial diagnosis indicates Petr Mrazek will miss a minimum six weeks @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 31, 2022

It is certain now that Carl Dahlström will play tonight, and the goalies will be Källgren and Hutchinson.