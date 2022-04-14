Gameday: Capital of the NHL vs the Capitals

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals

7:00PM - Scotiabank Arena

Theme: Pride Night!

All time record vs Washington: 64-71-10-5

TSN4, TVA Sports, NBC Sports Washington

Tuesday night was a disaster. Just awful. However, that was against the Buffalo Sabres. Tonight, the Maple Leafs play a playoff bound team and they are on top of their game against teams who are heading to the post-season.

These two teams last met on February 28th and the Maple Leafs ran away with a 5-3 victory.

Them

The Capitals are the bottom Wild Card team in the Eastern Conference, but are basically guaranteed a playoff spot as they are 15 points ahead of the Long Island Islanders, and only three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third seed in the Metro Division.

They’re on a four game win streak, beating the Flyers, Bruins, Lightning, and Penguins, and have only lost once in April, 5-1 to the Minnesota Wild. They’re coming into Toronto fresh off a 9-2 blowout of the Philadelphia Flyers, so hopefully they scored so many goals on Tuesday that they have none left for tongiht.

Lines

Alexander Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov* - Conor Sheary

Marcus Johansson - Nicklas Backstrom - TJ Oshie

Anthony Mantha - Lars Eller - Tom Wilson

Johan Larsson - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway

Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

Trevor van Riemsdyk - Nick Jensen

Matt Irwin - Justin Schultz

Ilya Samsonov

Vitek Vanecek

*Kuznetsov is a game time decision.

Injuries: Carl Hagelin, Joe Snively, Dmitri Orlov

No former Leafs on the roster tonight.

Us

The Maple Leafs are great, we all know that. I say that every time. And, as I said above, they’re playing a quality opponent so the odds are we should get a quality game out of them. No big news out of practice today.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alexander Kerfoot

William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Kyle Clifford - Colin Blackwell - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie - Jake Muzzin

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Jack Campbell

Erik Källgren

Injuries: Ondřej Kaše, Petr Mrázek, Rasmus Sandin

A table, with numbers!

Preview Stats Toronto Team Washington Toronto Team Washington 47-20-6 (5th) Record 41-22-10 (12th) 277GF - 225GA - +52 Goal Differential 244GF - 210GA - +34 28.7% - 1st Power Play 19.9% - 20th 82.9% - 7th Penalty Kill 81.2% - 11th Auston Matthews - 58 Most Goals Alexander Ovechkin - 46 Mitch Marner - 59 Most Assists John Carlson - 50 Auston Matthews - 99 Most Points Alexander Ovechkin - 85 Wayne Simmonds - 76 Most PM Tom Wilson - 87 Morgan Rielly - 23:54 TOI Leader John Carlson - 23:47 Jack Campbell - .912sv% Starting Goalie Ilya Samsonov - ..899sv%

The game is at 7 tonight!

Go Leafs Go!