Gameday: Maple Leafs vs Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators
7:00PM - Canadian Corel Tire Scotiabank Palladium Centre
CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports, NHL Network
Other Guys: Silver Seven Sens
The Maple Leafs are 2-1 against the Senators, outscoring them 11-4 this season. Normally, playing a bottom ten team in the league would worry me, but history this season keeps me hopeful for a win like Thursday night against Washington.
Them
The Senators are having a good April, with a 5-3 record so far and all of their wins have seen them scoring three or more goals in each game. It should be noted that four of those wins were against Detroit and Montreal, but winning is a confidence boost so they should be competitive tonight.
Lines
Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Connor Brown
Alex Formenton - Tim Stützle - Drake Batherson
Chris Tierney - Colin White - Adam Gaudette
Parker Kelly - Dylan Gambrell - Austin Watson
Erik Brannstrom - Artem Zub
Michael del Zotto - Travis Hamonic
Nick Holden - Nikita Zaitsev
Anton Forsberg
Filip Gustavsson
Injuries: Matt Murray, Shane Pinto, Thomas Chabot, Tyler Ennis, Mathieu Joseph
Former Leafs: Connor Brown is on the first line, Zaitsev is on the third pair.
Us
Say it with me: The Maple Leafs are great.
5-1-1 in April, beating the Lightning, taking the Panthers to over time, losinPig to the Sabres, typical stuff. Scoring about five or so goals per game this team is sowing off its offensive prowess at every opportunity. Will Auston Matthews make it to 60 goals tonight? John Tavares is only four goals from 30, and Alex Kerfoot is one point from 50. There’s lots of personal bests on the line this season, and a good game against the Senators could move them closer to reality.
Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alexander Kerfoot
William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Kyle Clifford - Colin Blackwell - Jason Spezza
Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren
Erik Källgren
Jack Campbell
Injuries: Rasmus Sandin, Ondřej Kaše, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin
A Table!
Preview Stats
|Toronto
|Team
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|Team
|Ottawa
|48-20-6 (5th)
|Record
|28-40-6 (26th)
|284GF - 228GA - +56
|Goal Differential
|199GF - 238GA - -38
|28% - 1st
|Power Play
|19.8% - 20th
|83.2% - 7th
|Penalty Kill
|80.4% - 13th
|Auston Matthews - 58
|Most Goals
|Josh Norris - 33
|Mitch Marner - 60
|Most Assists
|Tim Stützle - 32
|Auston Matthews - 101
|Most Points
|Brady Tkachuk - 58
|Wayne Simmonds - 76
|Most PM
|Brady Tkachuk - 113
|Morgan Rielly - 23:52
|TOI Leader
|Thomas Chabot - 26:23
|Erik Källgren - .899sv%
|Starting Goalie
|Anton Forsberg - .919sv%
It’s Hockey Night in Canada night!
7PM!
Go Leafs Go!
Loading comments...