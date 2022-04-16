Gameday: Maple Leafs vs Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators

7:00PM - Canadian Corel Tire Scotiabank Palladium Centre

CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports, NHL Network

The Maple Leafs are 2-1 against the Senators, outscoring them 11-4 this season. Normally, playing a bottom ten team in the league would worry me, but history this season keeps me hopeful for a win like Thursday night against Washington.

Them

The Senators are having a good April, with a 5-3 record so far and all of their wins have seen them scoring three or more goals in each game. It should be noted that four of those wins were against Detroit and Montreal, but winning is a confidence boost so they should be competitive tonight.

Lines

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Connor Brown

Alex Formenton - Tim Stützle - Drake Batherson

Chris Tierney - Colin White - Adam Gaudette

Parker Kelly - Dylan Gambrell - Austin Watson

Erik Brannstrom - Artem Zub

Michael del Zotto - Travis Hamonic

Nick Holden - Nikita Zaitsev

Anton Forsberg

Filip Gustavsson

Injuries: Matt Murray, Shane Pinto, Thomas Chabot, Tyler Ennis, Mathieu Joseph

Former Leafs: Connor Brown is on the first line, Zaitsev is on the third pair.

Us

Say it with me: The Maple Leafs are great.

5-1-1 in April, beating the Lightning, taking the Panthers to over time, losinPig to the Sabres, typical stuff. Scoring about five or so goals per game this team is sowing off its offensive prowess at every opportunity. Will Auston Matthews make it to 60 goals tonight? John Tavares is only four goals from 30, and Alex Kerfoot is one point from 50. There’s lots of personal bests on the line this season, and a good game against the Senators could move them closer to reality.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alexander Kerfoot

William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Kyle Clifford - Colin Blackwell - Jason Spezza

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Erik Källgren

Jack Campbell

Injuries: Rasmus Sandin, Ondřej Kaše, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin

A Table!

Preview Stats Toronto Team Ottawa Toronto Team Ottawa 48-20-6 (5th) Record 28-40-6 (26th) 284GF - 228GA - +56 Goal Differential 199GF - 238GA - -38 28% - 1st Power Play 19.8% - 20th 83.2% - 7th Penalty Kill 80.4% - 13th Auston Matthews - 58 Most Goals Josh Norris - 33 Mitch Marner - 60 Most Assists Tim Stützle - 32 Auston Matthews - 101 Most Points Brady Tkachuk - 58 Wayne Simmonds - 76 Most PM Brady Tkachuk - 113 Morgan Rielly - 23:52 TOI Leader Thomas Chabot - 26:23 Erik Källgren - .899sv% Starting Goalie Anton Forsberg - .919sv%

It’s Hockey Night in Canada night!

7PM!

Go Leafs Go!