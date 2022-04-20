FTB: Waiting out the rest of the season.

Good morning fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and various hangers-on.

We're nearing the end of April and normally we'd be neck deep into round two of the playoffs, but instead we're just sitting and waiting for the Leafs to get to the fireworks factory.

So, as we waitnand watch the clock tick down to the exciting part, here's some stuff to distract you.

You can catch up on the game from last night. Another multi-goal performance from Nylander.

You can participate in a charity hockey match without leaving your home:

On 22 April, the Hungarian and Ukrainian men's national teams will unite to raise funds for Ukraine hockey by playing an exhibition game. Fans around the world can support this event by purchasing a Chariticket.



More details https://t.co/Xt17EH8Uri@hockeyhungary pic.twitter.com/gnqXrd9UDo — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 17, 2022

The Leafs getnto know the refs ahead of their game:

John Tavares explains why the Leafs started posting a picture and the names of the officials that are working their games each nights. pic.twitter.com/PRkYGOmPMk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 19, 2022

Okay folks. No game tonight then we have a Florida road trip. Pack appropriately.