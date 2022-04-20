 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

FTB: Waiting out the rest of the season.

Tick tock guys.

By elseldo
/ new
NHL: APR 16 Maple Leafs at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and various hangers-on.

We're nearing the end of April and normally we'd be neck deep into round two of the playoffs, but instead we're just sitting and waiting for the Leafs to get to the fireworks factory.

So, as we waitnand watch the clock tick down to the exciting part, here's some stuff to distract you.

You can catch up on the game from last night. Another multi-goal performance from Nylander.

You can participate in a charity hockey match without leaving your home:

The Leafs getnto know the refs ahead of their game:

Bad news for you lovers of "worlds largest" items:

How can the Stanley Cup winning Leafs get this kid with such low draft picks?

Who doesn't love a good mystery?

Okay folks. No game tonight then we have a Florida road trip. Pack appropriately.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...