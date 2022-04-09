Gameday: Playing the worst team in the league? Prepare for a tough game

The Toronto Maple Leafs have returned from their road trip, winning three of four games, and taking seven of eight points against some of the tougher teams in the league (and the Flyers) scoring between four and seven goals per game. Prepare for all that to end tonight.

That’s right, tonight’s opponent, the Montréal Canadiens, are in a race with the Arizona Coyotes for the bottom of the standings and that means the Leafs will do poorly. Let’s look at some of the results against the bottom of the league:

March 26th vs Canadiens: Loss 4-2

March 13th vs Sabres: Loss 5-2

March 10th vs Coyotes: Loss 5-4 (OT)

March 2nd vs Sabres: Loss 5-1

February 21st vs Canadiens: Loss 5-2

This does not inspire confidence.

Them

They’re bad. Recently not as bad, 2-3 with wins over the Lightning and Devils. Okay the Devils’ win isn’t impressive, but come on, Tampa. Figure it out. Anyway, the Habs are bad and no one cares about them.

Lines

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Rem Pitlick

Mike Hoffman - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson

Joel Armia - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta - Ryan Poehling - Tyler Pitlick

Joel Edmundson - Alexander Romanov

Jordan Harris - David Savard

Corey Schueneman - Chris Wideman

Jake Allen

Samuel Montembault

Injuries: Carey Price, Shea Weber, Jonathan Drouin, Jeff Petry — might be in.

No former Leafs because they’re too smart to play for the Habs.

I really have no idea who 90% of these guys are. Tank away Habs.

Us

It’s the Maple Leafs, they’re awesome.

Auston Matthews is looking to score 50 in 50 tonight.

The team is going to work to get him 70 goals this season.

They’ll figure out how to beat the Canadiens, finally.

We just need to believe.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alexander Kerfoot

William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Wayne Simmonds - Colin Blackwell - Jason Spezza

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Erik Källgren (confirmed starter)

Jack Campbell

Injuries: Rasmus Sandin, Ondřej Kaše, Petr Mrázek

And that table of stuff I always promise you:

Preview Stats Toronto Team Montréal Toronto Team Montréal 46-19-6 (5th) Record 20-40-11 (31st) 272GF - 218GA - +54 Goal Differential 185GF - 270GA - -85 30.2% - 1st Power Play 13.7% - 30th 83.2% - 7th Penalty Kill 74.2% - 29th Auston Matthews - 56 Most Goals Nick Suzuki - 19 Mitch Marner - 58 Most Assists Nick Suzuki - 34 Auston Matthews - 97 Most Points Nick Suzuki - 53 Wayne Simmonds - 76 Most PM Michael Pezzetta - 68 Morgan Rielly - 23:56 TOI Leader Jeff Petry - 23:33 Erik Källgren - .902sv% Starting Goalie Jake Allen - .904sv%

They’re real bad. The Leafs should win, but who knows.

I do! They won’t.

Have a great time watching!