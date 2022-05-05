FTB: Playoffs round-up

What a game last night! An amazing victory over the big bads and an underdog team is off to the second round!

No, I’m not talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. At all today. Katya suffered through recapping for you, so go read that.

I’m leading off with the #7 seed Kitchener Rangers eliminating the #2 London Knights from the first round of the OHL Playoffs.

THE @OHLRangers BOOK THEIR TICKET TO ROUND TWO



Mikey Petizian FOREVER puts his name into the history books and scores the OT winner in Game 7 to send the Rangers to the next round of the #OHLPlayoffs.



WOW. #LDNvsKIT pic.twitter.com/cheN7FpoCT — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 5, 2022

Yes, while the Leafs lost a game to Tampa, the London Knights lost their series and boy that more than makes up for it. The second round of the OHL playoffs is now set. No real upsets in the first round with all of the favoured teams in each series winning, aside from London.

In round two we have Windsor vs Kitchener, Flint vs Sault Ste. Marie in the west and Hamilton vs Mississauga and North Bay vs Kingston in the East.

Maple Leafs prospect Braeden Kressler is still in the playoffs with the Flint Firebirds, so hopefully we can see him take a long trip to the Memorial Cup in Saint John at the end of June.

Speaking of, William Villneuve and the Sea Dogs begin their playoffs tomorrow night against the Rimouski Oceanic.

The other NHL Playoffs day 3 games wrapped up like this:

Carolina Hurricanes 5 - Boston Bruins 2.

Hurricanes lead series 2-0

Minnesota Wild 6 - St. Louis Blues 2

Series tied 1-1

Edmonton Oilers 6 - Los Angeles Kings 0

Series tied 1-1

Let us all say farewell to Maple Leafs legend Roman Polal:

Enjoy your day folks. Don't complain too much, there's five more games to go in this Leafs/Lightning series.