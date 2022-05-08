 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Playoff Game Day #4: Time to set up a series win at home

Time for the win-loss pattern to end.

By elseldo
Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
2022 NHL PLAYOFFS ROUND 1 - LEAFS LEAD 2-1
7:00PM - AMALIE ARENA
CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, TBS, BSSUN
Previously, in round one:

The Maple Leafs played like it was game one again and took the series lead. Two more wins stand between the Maple Leafs and the second round. The Lightning couldn’t score like the Maple Leafs and it’s leading Jon Cooper to delirium, and makes him forget there were three games in this series and Tampa Got Shutout of one of them.

Technically Jon, He had a 2.50 GAA in the first two game set. The second one hasn’t been played yet. Right now Jack Campbell has a 2.00 GAA in this second two game set, pending tonight’s game. But that's what the playoffs are for right, tricking yourself into believing you can do anything and are in a better situation than you actually are. Like being down 2-1 in a series against a visibly superior team.

Tampa Bay Lines

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
Brandon Hagel- Nick Paul - Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

It’s not looking like any changes from last game will happen to the Lightning lineup.

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Alex Kerfoot — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
William Nylander — John Tavares — Ondřej Kaše
Ilya Mikheyev — David Kämpf — Pierre Engvall
Michael Bunting — Colin Blackwell — Jason Spezza

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin — TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano — Justin Holl

Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren

Bunting moves down, Engvall moves up, and the fourth line is getting a bump in offense. Justin Holl is still here, but you can’t win every move.

How it’s gone so far

Preview Stats

Toronto Team Tampa
Toronto Team Tampa
2-1 Series 1-2
13GF - 7GA - +6 Goal Differential 7GF - 13GA - -6
13.3% - 11th Power Play 26.7% - 7th
73.3% - 10th Penalty Kill 86.7% - 6th
4 Players - 2 goals Most Goals 7 Players - 1 goal
Mitch Marner - 4 Most Assists Victor Hedman - 3
Mitch Marner - 6 Most Points Victor Hedman - 4
Ilya Lyubushkin - 18 Most PM Jan Rutta - 17
Mitch Marner - 21:50 TOI Leader Victor Hedman - 23:46
Jack Campbell - .924sv% Starting Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy - .890sv%

It’s been great to see all of the Leafs fans down in Florida for the game. The Leafs goals were cheered like it was a home game, and dueling fan chants made the atmosphere great. Let’s see more of that, and hopefully the team gives the fans something to cheer about.

Game four. Tonight.

Go Leafs Go!

