Playoff Game Day #4: Time to set up a series win at home

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
2022 NHL PLAYOFFS ROUND 1 - LEAFS LEAD 2-1
7:00PM - AMALIE ARENA
CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, TBS, BSSUN
Previously, in round one:
The Maple Leafs played like it was game one again and took the series lead. Two more wins stand between the Maple Leafs and the second round. The Lightning couldn’t score like the Maple Leafs and it’s leading Jon Cooper to delirium, and makes him forget there were three games in this series and Tampa Got Shutout of one of them.
Jon Cooper, asked about Jack Campbell: "We've scored seven goals on him the last two games. So if he's going to sit here and have a 3.50 goals-against average in every two-game set we'll take that."— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 7, 2022
Technically Jon, He had a 2.50 GAA in the first two game set. The second one hasn’t been played yet. Right now Jack Campbell has a 2.00 GAA in this second two game set, pending tonight’s game. But that's what the playoffs are for right, tricking yourself into believing you can do anything and are in a better situation than you actually are. Like being down 2-1 in a series against a visibly superior team.
Tampa Bay Lines
Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
Brandon Hagel- Nick Paul - Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
It’s not looking like any changes from last game will happen to the Lightning lineup.
Toronto Maple Leafs lines
Alex Kerfoot — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
William Nylander — John Tavares — Ondřej Kaše
Ilya Mikheyev — David Kämpf — Pierre Engvall
Michael Bunting — Colin Blackwell — Jason Spezza
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin — TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano — Justin Holl
Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren
Bunting moves down, Engvall moves up, and the fourth line is getting a bump in offense. Justin Holl is still here, but you can’t win every move.
How it’s gone so far
Preview Stats
|Toronto
|Team
|Tampa
|Toronto
|Team
|Tampa
|2-1
|Series
|1-2
|13GF - 7GA - +6
|Goal Differential
|7GF - 13GA - -6
|13.3% - 11th
|Power Play
|26.7% - 7th
|73.3% - 10th
|Penalty Kill
|86.7% - 6th
|4 Players - 2 goals
|Most Goals
|7 Players - 1 goal
|Mitch Marner - 4
|Most Assists
|Victor Hedman - 3
|Mitch Marner - 6
|Most Points
|Victor Hedman - 4
|Ilya Lyubushkin - 18
|Most PM
|Jan Rutta - 17
|Mitch Marner - 21:50
|TOI Leader
|Victor Hedman - 23:46
|Jack Campbell - .924sv%
|Starting Goalie
|Andrei Vasilevskiy - .890sv%
It’s been great to see all of the Leafs fans down in Florida for the game. The Leafs goals were cheered like it was a home game, and dueling fan chants made the atmosphere great. Let’s see more of that, and hopefully the team gives the fans something to cheer about.
Game four. Tonight.
Go Leafs Go!
