Playoff Game Day #4: Time to set up a series win at home

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

2022 NHL PLAYOFFS ROUND 1 - LEAFS LEAD 2-1

7:00PM - AMALIE ARENA

CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, TBS, BSSUN

Previously, in round one:

The Maple Leafs played like it was game one again and took the series lead. Two more wins stand between the Maple Leafs and the second round. The Lightning couldn’t score like the Maple Leafs and it’s leading Jon Cooper to delirium, and makes him forget there were three games in this series and Tampa Got Shutout of one of them.

Jon Cooper, asked about Jack Campbell: "We've scored seven goals on him the last two games. So if he's going to sit here and have a 3.50 goals-against average in every two-game set we'll take that." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 7, 2022

Technically Jon, He had a 2.50 GAA in the first two game set. The second one hasn’t been played yet. Right now Jack Campbell has a 2.00 GAA in this second two game set, pending tonight’s game. But that's what the playoffs are for right, tricking yourself into believing you can do anything and are in a better situation than you actually are. Like being down 2-1 in a series against a visibly superior team.

Tampa Bay Lines

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point

Brandon Hagel- Nick Paul - Ross Colton

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

It’s not looking like any changes from last game will happen to the Lightning lineup.

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Alex Kerfoot — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

William Nylander — John Tavares — Ondřej Kaše

Ilya Mikheyev — David Kämpf — Pierre Engvall

Michael Bunting — Colin Blackwell — Jason Spezza

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin — TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano — Justin Holl

Jack Campbell

Erik Källgren

Bunting moves down, Engvall moves up, and the fourth line is getting a bump in offense. Justin Holl is still here, but you can’t win every move.

How it’s gone so far

Preview Stats Toronto Team Tampa Toronto Team Tampa 2-1 Series 1-2 13GF - 7GA - +6 Goal Differential 7GF - 13GA - -6 13.3% - 11th Power Play 26.7% - 7th 73.3% - 10th Penalty Kill 86.7% - 6th 4 Players - 2 goals Most Goals 7 Players - 1 goal Mitch Marner - 4 Most Assists Victor Hedman - 3 Mitch Marner - 6 Most Points Victor Hedman - 4 Ilya Lyubushkin - 18 Most PM Jan Rutta - 17 Mitch Marner - 21:50 TOI Leader Victor Hedman - 23:46 Jack Campbell - .924sv% Starting Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy - .890sv%

It’s been great to see all of the Leafs fans down in Florida for the game. The Leafs goals were cheered like it was a home game, and dueling fan chants made the atmosphere great. Let’s see more of that, and hopefully the team gives the fans something to cheer about.

Around the NHL

12:30PM - Carolina Hurricanes 2 at Boston Bruins 5

Series Tied 2-2

ESPN, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, NESN, BSSO

4:30PM - Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues

Wild lead series 2-1

TBS, TVA Sports, SN360, BSMW, BSN, BSWIX

7:00PM - Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning

Maple Leafs lead series 2-1

TBS, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSUN

10:00PM - Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

Oilers lead series 2-1

TBS, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSW

Game four. Tonight.

Go Leafs Go!

