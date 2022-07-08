With the 218th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Leafs select Brandon Lisowsky

The Maple Leafs have selected Brandon Lisowsky with their last pick, a late seventh-rounder. The forward with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL is 5’9” and listed at 180 lbs. He seems to have tumbled hard down the draft rankings where he was everywhere from 53 to 136 on the lists cited on Elite Prospects. Nothing like a small scoring forward to send everyone running to a “safer” pick. He is a left-shooting LW.

Lisowksy had 58 points in 68 games in his second full WHL season, and that’s a lot of scoring for a seventh-round pick.

The Saskatoon Blades have many key figures contributing to their success this season, and one guy, in particular, is 17-year-old forward Brandon Lisowsky. The 5-foot-9 winger has shot up the NHL Central Scouting charts, receiving a midterm rank of 87 earlier this month. “Liso” as many like to call him, says his shot is one of his biggest strengths. “I’ve practiced my shot since I was four or five years old.” said the Port Coquitlam, BC product. “It’s something I do, out of 365 days I probably do it at least 350 times a year.”

Lisowsky is a player whose skill makes him a pain to play against in the offensive zone, after all. When he’s on his game, Lisowsky can be one of the more potent offensive presences on his team, utilizing a fantastic shot and his hockey sense in the relentless pursuit of offense. On draft day, you’ll hear analysts talking about players that have a motor that “just won’t quit.” Lisowsky is one of those players.