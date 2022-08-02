FTB: The World Junior team has been announced

Good morning fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and other related things.

The replay of the 2022 Men’s World Junior Championship begins next week, and Canada had announced its roster:

Goalies:

Brett Brochu (2022 draft: not selected)

Sebastian Cossa (DET)

Dylan Garand (NYR)

Defense:

Lukas Cormier (VGK)

Daemon Hunt (MIN)

Carson Lambos (MIN)

Ryan O’Rourke (MIN)

Donovan Sebrango (DET)

Ronan Seeley (CAR)

Jack Thompson (TB)

Olen Zellweger (ANA)

Forwards:

Connor Bedard (2023 draft eligible)

Will Cuylle (NYR)

Elliot Desnoyers (PHI)

William Dufour (NYI)

Tyson Foerster (PHI)

Nathan Gaucher (ANA)

Ridly Greig (OTT)

Kent Johnson (CBJ)

Riley Kidney (MTL)

Mason McTavish (ANA)

Zack Ostapchuk (OTT)

Brennan Othmann (NYR)

Joshua Roy (MTL)

Logan Stankoven (DAL)

The tournament starts August 9th.

Related to this announcement is this episode of CBC’s Cross Country Checkup on the state of hockey.

Highly recommend that anyone associated with hockey in any way [fan, media, exec, plyr] listen to yesterday's Cross Country Checkup episode on hockey culture:https://t.co/G0XZ1Kzbuz — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) August 1, 2022

While we're recommending podcasts, Bob McCowen talks to the former boss of Fan590:

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has resolved any issues around his military service in Russia and is back in the US.

All the rumors are talking about Nazem Kadri signing with the Islanders, but no confirmation yet. Like Kadri we're still waiting on a few more big names to sign.

I know you're excited about the Top 25 coming back once again, so stick around as the community vote will begin later today.

Enjoy your Tuesday everyone!