Desbiens three golden saves gloves Canada gold at Women’s Worlds 2022

Hockey Canada is being forced by hockey fans, ordinary Canadian, their sponsors and the Government of Canada to face up to its history in how it has dealt with abuse, sexual or otherwise, either committed by or experienced by Hockey Canada athletes. Shortly after the Women’s World Championships have ended, the government will again hold hearings as part of their attempt to get meaningful change at the organization. Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts reported that he’d talked to members of the Canadian National Women’s Team. He paraphrased their decision to go ahead and play given all that’s going on as a choice to play for Team Canada not Team Hockey Canada. Our coverage of this championship will follow their lead, and we will continue to discuss and pass on the reporting about this issue to our readers.

Canada’s Women’s National team won gold at the 2022 Women’s World Championships with a 2-1 victory over the USA in the gold medal game in Denmark. This is Canada’s second consecutive World’s victory and 12th since 1990.

Brianne Jenner scored her 100th and 101th career points playing for Canada and they were the two goals Canada needed to win gold. She led the team offensively with two goals on four shots in 22 minutes and was awarded player of the game by the IIHF.

Ann Renée Desbiens stopped 20 of 21 shots, including a massive triple save on Kendall Coyne Schofield in the deciding final minute.

This is Canada’s third gold medal in Women’s Hockey this year after victories at the Olympics, U18s world juniors, and these World Championships. Canada redeemed themselves after a big loss to the Americans in the group stage earlier in the week and reworking their forward lines in the games in between.

2022 is triple gold for Canada:



Women's Olympics: GOLD

Women's World Junior U18s: GOLD

Women's World Championships: GOLD #TeamCanada #WomensWorlds — Hardev (@ItsNotHardev) September 4, 2022

"Just get something in front of the puck, it doesn't need to be pretty"@adesbiens30 was ready to do whatever it took to keep Canada's lead in-tact.#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/DcQI9W1uk8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2022

Canada’s Lineup

Forwards

44 Sarah Potomak — 29 Marie-Philip Poulin (C) — 19 Brianne Jenner

20 Sarah Nurse — 10 Sarah Fillier — 26 Emily Clark

43 Kristin O’Neill — 40 Blayre Turnbull — 7 Laura Stacey

51 Victoria Bach — 27 Emma Maltais — 9 Jessie Eldridge

47 Jamie Lee Rattray

Defenders

3 Jocelyne Larocque — 14 Renata Fast

28 Micah Zandee-Hart — 23 Erin Ambrose

17 Ella Shelton — 12 Meaghan Mikkelson

21 Ashton Bell

Goalies

35 Ann Renée Desbiens

38 Emerance Maschmeyer

USA’s Lineup

Forwards

23 Hannah Blinka — 20 Hannah Brandt — 21 Hilary Knight

25 Alex Carpenter — 27 Taylor Heise — 28 Amanda Kessel

26 Kendall Coyne Schofield (C) — 12 Kelly Pannek — 6 Lacey Eden

16 Hayley Scamurra — 11 Abby Roque — 18 Kesse Compher

Defenders

2 Lee Stecklein — 4 Caroline Harvey

15 Savannah Harmon — 5 Megan Keller

3 Cayla Barnes — 19 Jincy Dunne

36 Rory Guilday

Goalies

29 Nicole Hensley

35 Maddie Rooney

Lineup Changes

The only change for Canada from the semifinals is Jamie Lee Rattray back in the lineup. For the Americans, Grace Zumwinkle was out from the fourth line with Roque replacing her. Canada used their revised lineup that was implemented a couple games before after the group stage loss to the USA.

First Period

Canada got the first power play when Nurse got tripped by Roque. Fillier got the only major chance on the power play off the opening faceoff with a low-high pass between her and MPP. Team USA did well to battle the Canadians every time there was a pass up the boards. They won a lot of battles over the Canadians.

No goals by the end of the first period, but Canada led in shots 5-2. The actual shot attempt numbers were slightly higher (8-6 for Canada), but Canada was blocking a lot of good chances to make things easier for Desbiens.

Second Period

1-0

Jenner!!! Brianne Jenner opened the scoring midway through the second period with a short-angle shot that found its way through the five hole of Hensley. I think the American defender’s skate deflected the puck at the point of release on Jenner’s shot, changing the angle from a shot/pass going to the far post where O’Neill was to the five-hole. Assists went to MPP and Shelton.

GOAL



Brianne Jenner opens the scoring for Canada halfway through this Gold Medal Game.#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/8kCccz9KNh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2022

2-0

Jenner again!!! Less than 90 seconds later, and with Canada on the power play, Jenner sniped a shot into the top corner to double the lead for Canada. What. A. Shot. Sarahs Fillier and Nurse got the assists on the goal.

BRIANNE. JENNER. AGAIN.



Her second goal of the game doubles Canada's lead in the 2nd period.#WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/G7iZYlKXaR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 4, 2022

2-1

Abby Roque responded on USA’s next power play, burying the puck in front of the net after a pass from Kessel. Coyne Schofield got the second assist on the goal to make it a one goal game again.

Third Period

Fillier took a penalty midway through the period on Knight and the Americans got a few dangerous chances with the extra skater. Kessel and Roque were getting chances in front of the net on both sides of Desbiens. Canada was doing well mucking up the space and getting themselves in the way, but Desbiens had to make some great saves as well. The scrums were vicious.

As Fillier came out of the box, she drew a tripping penalty as Harmon had to stop her from getting a breakaway. The Americans killed it off, but Canada kept the pressure on the Americans even after the game went back to evens. With six minutes left in the game, Hensley gloved down a long shot from the point and we went to a commercial. After the commercial we would hit the final phase of the game where the Americans needed to go all-out for one, and the Canadians needed to make some stops.

After the break, Canada focused on trying to keep the Americans in the zone as long as possible and score, too. The Americans actually sent a winger up for a breakaway anytime they got possession off a rebound. Shots 17-15 for Canada at this point.

Two and a half minutes left, the Americans pulled their goalie. USA took a timeout with over a minute left in the game after MPP made a rare error by not getting the puck across the line before dumping it in, resulting in an icing.

ANN RENÉE DESBIENS WITH THREE POINT BLANK SAVES WITH THE LEFT GLOVE ON KENDALL COYNE SCHOFIELD!!!!!!

CANADA WINS IT! GOLD AT THE WORLDS IS OURS ONCE AGAIN!!