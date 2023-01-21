Maple Leafs fail to blow out a bottom feeder: Part 479

Here is your Toronto Maple Leafs recap for tonight's game:

The Maple Leafs failed to overpower a mich weaker opponent. They lost 3-2 in overtime.

Neither team got the best outcome tonight. Idiots.

Goals? Yes there were five.

Goals For! Hurray!

MARK GIORDANO



OPENING MINUTE GOAL pic.twitter.com/fxCZnpEdpI — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023

CALLE JARNKROK



What a beautiful pass from Timmins pic.twitter.com/abZbkOJMi3 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023

Goals against! Boo!

Josh Anderson makes it 2-1 pic.twitter.com/N0y6ROC6NN — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023

Rem Pitlick ends it in overtime pic.twitter.com/3ThvUUp6uS — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023

What was the game like?

Keefe: they lifted our stick! they lifted our stick! pic.twitter.com/8c50Zx6INm — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023

And then this

the way I screamed no pic.twitter.com/heGTi6uuUK — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023

The Maple Leafs next play on Monday, January 23rd at 7PM against the New York Islanders.

For full recaps you can try here:

See you next week! Maybe?