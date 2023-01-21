Maple Leafs fail to blow out a bottom feeder: Part 479

Here is your Toronto Maple Leafs recap for tonight's game:
The Maple Leafs failed to overpower a mich weaker opponent. They lost 3-2 in overtime.
Neither team got the best outcome tonight. Idiots.
Goals? Yes there were five.
Goals For! Hurray!
MARK GIORDANO— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023
OPENING MINUTE GOAL pic.twitter.com/fxCZnpEdpI
CALLE JARNKROK— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023
What a beautiful pass from Timmins pic.twitter.com/abZbkOJMi3
Goals against! Boo!
Josh Anderson makes it 2-1 pic.twitter.com/N0y6ROC6NN— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023
Rem Pitlick ends it in overtime pic.twitter.com/3ThvUUp6uS— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023
What was the game like?
Keefe: they lifted our stick! they lifted our stick! pic.twitter.com/8c50Zx6INm— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023
And then this
the way I screamed no pic.twitter.com/heGTi6uuUK— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 22, 2023
The Maple Leafs next play on Monday, January 23rd at 7PM against the New York Islanders.
For full recaps you can try here:
See you next week! Maybe?
