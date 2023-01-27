GDT: Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

7:00 p.m. ET on CBC, Sportsnet

Toronto, Ontario, Center of the Hockey Universe

It’s a weird Friday Hockey Night in Canada game, and yes, it really is the branded Hockey Night in Canada, with all the trimmings including Jenn Botts and Kevin Bieksa with “we totally didn’t plan our outfits to match it’s simply a coincidence... the 20th this season.” Also probably Ron reading some poetry or something...

Why on a Friday? Well they are experimenting with expanding the brand. Which, why not? There will still be an HNIC tomorrow, but it will be the Habs vs. Senators.

I have a lot to say about Rogers interesting new tack on the brand, but you’ll have to wait to read it until tomorrow’s FTB because, hey, the Leafs are playing now, and this is our GDT, so bust out your star trek, cat, and zebra GIFs and bring all your swear words and enjoy the show tonight.

Oh, and while the Leafs are playing tonight, Auston Matthews is not. More on that unfortunate development here:

It’s Saturday Night Fever, only on a Friday instead.