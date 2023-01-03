Preview: Maple Leafs host the Blues

St. Louis Blues @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: SNO, BSMW

Opponent’s Site: St. Louis Game Time

The Leafs last game was an away game on December 31 against the Colorado Avalanche, which Toronto won by a score of 6-2. The Leafs have a record of 23-8-6 so far.

The St. Louis Blues last played at home on December 31 against the Minnesota Wild. The Blues lost by a score of 5-2, and their current league record is 17-17-3.

Them

Toronto vs St. Louis Toronto Stat St. Louis Toronto Stat St. Louis 70.3 - 3rd Points % - Ranking 50.0 - 22nd 3.378 - 8th Goals/Game - Ranking 3.027 - 23rd 2.541 - 3rd Goals Against/Game - Ranking 3.622 - 26th 24.8 - 10th Power Play% - Ranking 21.9 - 16th 79.0 - 15th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 71.6 - 29th 10.6 - 9th Team Sh% - Ranking 10.3 - 13th 0.911 - 8th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.888 - 28th William Nylander - 21 Most Goals (NST) Jordan Kyrou - 17 William Nylander, Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews - 42 Most Points (NST) Jordan Kyrou - 35 Michael Bunting - 44 Most PIM (NST) Robert Bortuzzo, Niko Mikkola - 25 Morgan Rielly - 22.69 TOI Leader (NST) Colton Parayko - 23.52

We just saw this team a week ago, so the only thing to know now is that there’s fewer of them. Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko are both injured, and Torey Krug is still out. The Blues are in an interesting position in the standings, much like Florida, Ottawa, Vancouver and Nashville. They’re not bottom feeders, and they have strengths as a team, but they’ve lost so much already, they really can’t make up the ground to a wild card playoff spot without four or five teams above them imploding.

Lines

Source: Matthew DeFranks via Daily Faceoff

Lines are from yesterday.

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Ivan Barbashev

Alexei Toropchenko - Noel Acciari - Tyler Pitlick

Jake Neighbours - Logan Brown - Josh Leivo

Niko Mikkola - Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy - Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen - Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss

Us

The Leafs bounced back from a dull game in Arizona with their other standard performance — chaos on skates. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever seen a team climb up the mountain into Denver and skate so hard for 60 minutes. When the Leafs have speed, they can’t be beat by anything short of an epic goalie performance.

Joey Anderson has been sent down, leaving roster room to reactivate Rasmus Sandin later today. Conor Timmins, who has been very good, gets to sit to make room. The result is the best combination of defence pairing where each player is with the partner with whom he has performed, if not the best, at least very well.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Dryden Hunt

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Matt Murray

Ilya Samsonov

The Game

There’s not a lot about this Blues lineup to inspire fear. Nick Leddy will play the hardest with O’Reilly out. The defence, once the power of the Blues, is legitimately worse than Toronto’s emergency defence hologram. Their top line is deceptively good, led by the anonymously named Thomas. Jordan Kyrou is a real player and Buchnevich can give you trouble.

The next two months will be full of games like this. You just have to grind through them, get the win, or as near as you can, and move on to the next one. This is the real meat of the NHL season, where it’s easy to get bored and start to feel every injury and let it slip away.

The Leafs are neck-and-neck with Carolina for the “not Boston” glory in the Eastern Conference. It’s a good thing that Tampa has woken up and is breathing down their necks a little because the Leafs can’t slack off, even if Boston’s truly absurd .838 points % is untouchable.

Today is game one of the “not slacking off, no matter how much you want to” part of the season.