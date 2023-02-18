 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens

All the clips that are fit to print.

By elseldo and TicTacTOmar
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs came into tonight's game with three things in mind.

1) Make sure new guys Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari have a good time in their debuts.

2) Joseph Woll plays like he does for the Marlies.

3) Beat the gosh darn Montreal Canadiens for once this season.

The game began with a heartwarming scene.

The first period had no goals, no penalties, but 29 total shots on net; 16-13 for Toronto.

We come close to starting things off with a bang though.

When O'Reilly scores the SBA is going to erupt.

Players from both teams came to play, everyone wants to look good on Hockey Night in Canada.

The first period is a lot of almosts and close goals. No real ones.

It's a much busier and hotter than we saw against Chicago.

Early in the first period things look grim when Josh Anderson scores to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead.

The Leafs get the first power play of the evening, thank you Mitch.

Then, a terrifying memory comes to mind but is thankfully not repeated.

This power play ends in the game tying goal. Michael Bunting!

John Tavares commits the first infraction for the Leafs. Shockingly, this is such a well behaved team.

Joe Woll is on top of his game.

Pierre Engvall was bumped to the fourth line but doesn't care. He'll score anyway.

2-1 Toronto.

Auston Matthews draws another penalty, but does so while fighting through the penalty

No goal there, but the stars align for an almost goal.

Michael Bunting doubles up. Will he get the hatty in the third?

After two we have four goals scored and it's 3-1 Toronto.

An intermission highlight from prospect Matthew Knies.

Less then five minutes into the third period William Nylander adds to his team leading goal count to make it 4-1.

He's going to hit 40 this season and that's great.

Woll is showing off the skills that got him 11 straight wins for the Marlies this year.

A penalty call? For Bunting? In the NHL?

No power play goal for Toronto but the heat is turning up in this game.

David Kampf gets the fifth Toronto goal of the game and his fifth goal of the season to make it 5-1 Leafs.

The Leafs are stopping pucks and frustrating the Habs.

The team is gelling, getting to know each other on the bench.

The final score was 5-1 for Toronto, and they played as we would expect them to against a team like Montreal. Played hard, scored goals, but didn't relax or take the night off despite playing a bottom feeding opponent.

Huge cheers for the boys tonight. Next up is a trip to Chicago for a 6pm start tomorrow.

Love the next game to start less than 24 hours after the first one. Woo!

See you all tomorrow night!

