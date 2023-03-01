GDT: Leafs @ Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Edmonton Oilers

8:00 p.m. ET in Edmonton AB

Watch on: Sportsnet (national broadcast)

It’s a late start tonight, but tomorrow will be one hour event later, which is definitely nap before the game territory, but tonight is in that weird period where it’s not late, but also not the customary time... an 8:00 p.m. is just weird. And also it’s 6:00 p.m. in Edmonton, so it’s weird there too. What’s up with this schedule, NHL?

Note from the preview above, both Luke Schenn and Erik Gustafsson will meet up with the team today—they probably already have by the time you read this—but neither will play tonight. They will be ready to play starting tomorrow.

And from the morning, the Marlies had the Ice Hogs in from Illinois and schooled them at hockey in front of 7,000 kids from the Toronto Catholic District School Board.