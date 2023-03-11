GDT: Leafs vs. Oilers

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers

7:00 p.m. EST in Toronto ON

Watch on: CBC & Sportsnet (national broadcast)

It’s an 8:00 p.m. start for tonight’s Leafs game if you’ve already moved your clocks ahead. I only have one that doesn’t change automatically and it’s the one on the stove and it’s the biggest pain to change as if you hold the up or down buttons it moves at super speed and you cannot get close to the right time, but if you press the button over and over it takes forever to change it one minute per press and it cramps your finger.

Kind of sounds like making a Leafs roster.

GO LEAFS GO!

AND LOLOILERS!