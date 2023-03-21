 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Goal GIF Recap: An embarrassment

The Maple Leafs are obliterated by the New York Islanders, losing 7-2.

By TicTacTOmar and Species
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

It was not an auspicious start on Long Island for the Maple Leafs four game road trip.

Leafs Goals: Two

One

Two

Islanders goals: Seven

One

Two

Three

Four

Five

Six

Seven

Errata

So that’s a terrible start to the road trip. The Leafs next game is on Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

Next Up In Maple Leafs Game Recaps

Loading comments...