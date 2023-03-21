Goal GIF Recap: An embarrassment

It was not an auspicious start on Long Island for the Maple Leafs four game road trip.

Leafs Goals: Two

One

SAM LAFFERTY



FIRST AS A LEAF (although it might be Liljegren's) pic.twitter.com/HTdM5dj52w — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 21, 2023

Two

Islanders goals: Seven

One

Zach Parise ties it pic.twitter.com/s6KcgEj9MC — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023

Two

Hudson Fasching scores off the Liljegren turnover pic.twitter.com/URkofICKho — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023

Three

Four

Five

Simon Holmstrom



ref gets the primary pic.twitter.com/Dw8CpAbabG — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023

Six

Seven

Anders Lee makes it a touchdown pic.twitter.com/NuDmiI3bGP — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023

Errata

So that’s a terrible start to the road trip. The Leafs next game is on Thursday against the Florida Panthers.