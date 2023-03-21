Goal GIF Recap: An embarrassment

It was not an auspicious start on Long Island for the Maple Leafs four game road trip.
Leafs Goals: Two
One
SAM LAFFERTY— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 21, 2023
FIRST AS A LEAF (although it might be Liljegren's) pic.twitter.com/HTdM5dj52w
Two
MITCH MARNER— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
BLAST! pic.twitter.com/rSgGU68DxJ
Islanders goals: Seven
One
Zach Parise ties it pic.twitter.com/s6KcgEj9MC— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
Two
Hudson Fasching scores off the Liljegren turnover pic.twitter.com/URkofICKho— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
Three
Cal Clutterbuck. It's 3-1— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
more turnovers pic.twitter.com/dJLjx70b6N
Four
why!? why!? pic.twitter.com/xrGqpuDYwt— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
Five
Simon Holmstrom— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
ref gets the primary pic.twitter.com/Dw8CpAbabG
Six
Noah Dobson. 6-2 pic.twitter.com/9hjXl18pFp— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
Seven
Anders Lee makes it a touchdown pic.twitter.com/NuDmiI3bGP— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
Errata
all of us pic.twitter.com/8AVLz1Od8W— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
William pic.twitter.com/DbaWxTuf0O— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 22, 2023
So that’s a terrible start to the road trip. The Leafs next game is on Thursday against the Florida Panthers.
Loading comments...