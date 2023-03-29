GDT: Panthers @ Maple Leafs

Florida Panthers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:30 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TVAS, SN, BSFL

I’m not convinced the Leafs are going to skate 12/6 tonight, mostly because it doesn’t seem certain Acciari will play. Barring that and Liljegren coming in, the lines are posted in the Preview.

Between our last meeting with the Panthers, they lost to the Senators, clinching the Leafs a playoff berth. With a win for Toronto tonight, they’ll be 8 magic numbers (points gamed or opponent points lost) to clinch second place in the Atlantic over Tampa Bay. There’s a good chance that clinching happens on April 11th when the two teams play each other. As for clenching, that happens after.

As for the Panthers themselves, they’re three points out of a wild card spot and will be fighting hard to get into the show over Pittsburgh and with Buffalo on their heels. It’s a wide open race for the wild card spots.