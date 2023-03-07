FTB: Two centres down, two Marlies up

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans! Or is it? It's game day in New Jersey as the Leafs are set to take on the Devils tonight at 7PM on TSN4, and they'll be doing so without either Ryan O'Rielly or John Tavares.

O'Rielly is out with a broken finger suffered in the game against the Canucks on Saturday. He was placed on LTIR, so he's officially out until March 29th.

John Tavares is ill not injured, so it should be a one or two game issue.

To fill the holes in the roster, the Maple Leafs have called up Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves from the Toronto Marlies.

So. It's not great news but as Sheldon Keefe said, the Leafs played most of the season without O'Reilly, so they're used to that.

Elsewhere in Leafsland, some Leafs fans want Morgan Rielly off defense and into the wing.

I haven't looked into it, but my opinion on this is, just win baby.

The Lightning lost big time to the Hurricanes and people.dodnt easte time updating their Wikipedia page

Someone edited the Bolts' Wikipedia page after yesterday's loss to the Canes pic.twitter.com/u6IbpULOsV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2023

Matthew Knies is leading the fan vote for the Hobey Baker Award (best male NCAA player) and there's still time to cast your ballot.

The first round of bidding on the Ottawa Senators is done. Did you get yours in?

Finally, here's a bunny eating a strawberry to perk up your morning