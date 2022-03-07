Monday FTB: News & Chat

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans.

You ever have one of those days where you just can’t think of anything? Nothing really interesting has happened, you can’t be creative, it’s just bleh?

That’s me this morning. Sitting here, staring at the screen while a puppy gnaws on my toes, and the only Leafs news I can find it still talking about that loss to Vancouver on Saturday, and I don’t want to. Heck we don’t even have some good rumours to discuss.

Anyway, here’s some stuff. Games at 7:30 against Columbus.

First some bad news:

Petr Mrazek starts for Leafs tomorrow at #CBJ



Ondrej Kase (upper body) and Rasmus Sandin (illness) won’t travel @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2022

Then some fun news:

ws

Some nice Jagr news:

News from the elder Robertson:

With his tonight, Jason Robertson is the first Dallas Star to EVER score hat tricks in back-to-back games AND his third goal tonight is his th @NHL point.



Congrats, Robo!@JasonRob1999 | @NHL_on_TNT | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/V7tFTMrVdV — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 7, 2022

And news from me! Look at how tiny my puppy is!

Front: Archer is 3 months old.

Middle: Tobey is 5 months old.

Back: Stitch is 3 years old.



Tobey is going to be a monster when he's full grown. pic.twitter.com/O1iSqH8ubL — seldo (@ElSeldo) March 7, 2022

Have a great day!