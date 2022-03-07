Monday FTB: News & Chat

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans.
You ever have one of those days where you just can’t think of anything? Nothing really interesting has happened, you can’t be creative, it’s just bleh?
That’s me this morning. Sitting here, staring at the screen while a puppy gnaws on my toes, and the only Leafs news I can find it still talking about that loss to Vancouver on Saturday, and I don’t want to. Heck we don’t even have some good rumours to discuss.
Anyway, here’s some stuff. Games at 7:30 against Columbus.
First some bad news:
Petr Mrazek starts for Leafs tomorrow at #CBJ— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2022
Ondrej Kase (upper body) and Rasmus Sandin (illness) won’t travel @TSN_Edge
Then some fun news:
Some nice Jagr news:
News from the elder Robertson:
With his tonight, Jason Robertson is the first Dallas Star to EVER score hat tricks in back-to-back games AND his third goal tonight is his th @NHL point.— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 7, 2022
Congrats, Robo!@JasonRob1999 | @NHL_on_TNT | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/V7tFTMrVdV
And news from me! Look at how tiny my puppy is!
Front: Archer is 3 months old.— seldo (@ElSeldo) March 7, 2022
Middle: Tobey is 5 months old.
Back: Stitch is 3 years old.
Tobey is going to be a monster when he's full grown. pic.twitter.com/O1iSqH8ubL
Have a great day!
