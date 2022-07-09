FTB: The Draft is wrapped, so what’s next for the Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded down, traded up, and even traded away a goalie at the NHL Draft over the past two days. It was an eventful two days and at the end of the whole thing the team walked away with four new prospects and some extra salary cap space.

The next big event will be the opening of free agency on Wednesday at noon, with the lead up to that an important time for the Leafs. All eyes are on Jack Campbell, and whether the team can get a contract done. With Peter Mrázek gone, and that precious extra ~$3M of salary cap space opened up, it makes it possible for Campbell to stay without juggling too many other contracts, but he will certainly have a lot of calls from other teams, some with deeper pockets, and others in sunny locales.

Kyle Dubas said he is already reaching out to Campbell to talk about a deal, though it is reported Campbell was unreachable on Friday because of the Rogers outage. Rogers literally owning the Leafs makes that even more hilarious.

Dubas is also still figuring out what to do with Ondrej Kase, and it may all depend on Campbell staying or going.

The #leafs aren't yet sure if Ondrej Kase will be tendered a qualifying offer, according to Kyle Dubas.



Deadline is July 11, and he's arbitration eligible. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 8, 2022

[Transcription] Kyle Dubas on the Maple Leafs’ 2022 draft haul - MLHS

“Fraser Minten still being there when we picked at #38 couldn’t have worked out better for us.”

