Thursday FTB: Everyone found their pens

Good morning! It’s August 4, and there’s over a month until the start of training camp, and I guess everyone wanted to go on vacation.

F Jesper Bratt #NJDevils

1 year contract

Confirmed Breakdown



2022-23: $5,450,000 all base salaryhttps://t.co/FrYiQd5vbX — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 3, 2022

F Andrew Mangiapane #Flames

3 year $5.8M cap hit

Confirmed Breakdown:

2022-23: $4.8M base + $1M SB

2023-24: $5.8M

2024-25: $5.8M



Includes an 8 team NTC in the final 2 yearshttps://t.co/elaMJsrgub — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 3, 2022

Anton Blidh - F - #Avs

1 year / 2 way



22-23: $750k / $350k ($375k guaranteed)https://t.co/bg6BKSQK7h — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile in ongoing news from the changing the culture front:

This is both encouraging, and a little worrying that this video was made. If you’ve ever heard prospects talk about their cooking classes in exactly the same tone of earnest appreciation, well...

Hockey Canada released a comprehensive Action Plan to address systemic issues and ensure greater safety and inclusiveness in and around the game. On Wednesday at World Juniors camp, players discussed how that plan started to be put into action: https://t.co/QfOU68mieW pic.twitter.com/FZ8Zudkx37 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) August 3, 2022

Maybe I’m just

ed.

Because the real power brokers are waiting to see which way the wind will blow:

Hockey Canada sponsors, many of whom have paused relationships with the organization, refuse to say publicly if they support HC CEO Scott Smith and HC's board.

Scotiabank, Gatorade, Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire all quiet. No one responding to questions on this topic. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) August 3, 2022

Now enough of that. I must tell you that by reading this post, you are legally required to vote in the T25 Community Vote:

Related 2022 Maple Leafs Top 25 Under 25 Community Vote

And if you feel like thinking over your mental model of the game, the way you seat of the pants (or by using some body part in that area) adjust results in your head:

Turns out: it makes the model worse. What can you do. https://t.co/hzjYeh1Jdn — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) August 4, 2022

Happy Thursday, everyone, and try to make hockey better than you found, in even the smallest way.