FTB: Joe Thornton takes over the Spengler Cup?

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It’s August, and that’s good or bad news. Good news if you’re desperate for more hockey, bad news if you want a longer break.

Let’s begin this morning with something I’m probably only excited about: The Spengler Cup.

I like this tournament because it’s always matinee games, you can play “Oh hey it’s that guy!”, sometimes the refs are dressed as cows, and the Team Canada logos are great.

Why am I talking about a Christmas tournament in May? Because Leafs great Joe Thornton is rumored to be taking over the tournament:

(Translated by Google)

Joe Thornton is close to HCD’s heart. As every summer, the NHL legend is training in Davos, the striker is currently still looking for a club for next season. But his more distant future is also a topic. And that could well be in Davos after his playing career: HCD has already made offers to the Canadian, who also has a Swiss passport. The office of Spengler Cup Sports Director is one of them. “That’s just one of many opportunities we offered him,” confirms Marc Gianoa, OC President of the Spengler Cup. The NHL superstar knows the traditional tournament very well. In the lockout seasons 2004/05 and 2012/13, Thornton delighted in the old year’s week at the Spengler Cup. In the first year of the lockout, he also met his current wife Tabea in Davos. He returns to Graubünden with her and their two children every summer and is a HCD training guest.

Nothing is official yet, but if no one steps up to help Joe get his Stanley Cup, well, Spengler starts with S too, eh?

This is a great offer by the brilliant minds behind the Spengler Cup, and if they need anyone to go and help cover things and make Canadians on hockey blogs care more, hit me up Mr. Spengler.

Toronto Marlies captain Rich Clune has announced his retirement after 139 NHL games and 589 AHL games. He spent his last seven seasons in Toronto as an unofficial coach/player developer while helping to lead the Marlies to their only Calder Cup championship.

Max Pacioretty can be added to the list of players who were booted out of Vegas and don’t have much nice to say about the organization:

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately. When I first got (to Vegas), it was weird that there was like no accountability.” Pacioretty explained. “And I’m not talking about in the team, I’m talking about like ever, you couldn’t feel pressure coming off anyone else, from the coach to the management. “There was a relief when I got there but then I found myself being like I’ve got to reel this in and hold myself to a higher standard which I had always done, but maybe I got away from it when I had everyone else holding me accountable (in Montreal).”

We’re getting closer to the start of the Top 25 Maple Leafs Under 25 countdown, but yesterday saw the departed players highlighted.

And don’t forget to vote in the community poll! Will Matthew Knies be the one to knock Auston Matthews off of #1? No, but maybe? No.