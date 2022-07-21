Ian Scott is stepping away from hockey

Today Ian Scott has announced he is leaving hockey.

Scott is 23 years old, and was drafted by the Leafs in 2017 in the fourth round. He had a promising junior career in Prince Albert, and also played in the WJC for team Canada in 2019. He joined the Marlies briefly in 2018 and played one game before returning to junior the next season. In 2020, he was set to join the Marlies, but their disrupted season and his injuries saw him play only one more AHL game. He had five starts on loan to the ECHL. With one more game last season in Newfoundland, that’s been his frustrating pro career.

He had hip surgery in 2019:

And now his hockey career is at a close. He’s been part of the Leafs family for years, and it seems like he’s always been one of our prospects, and we’re very sorry it ended this way.