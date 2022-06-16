Toronto Marlies re-sign two defenders

News | We’ve signed defencemen Noel Hoefenmayer & Matteo Pietroniro to one-year AHL contracts. #ForeverStartsHere — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 16, 2022

Both Matteo Pietroniro and Noel Hoefenmayer played most of the season on the Newfoundland Growlers.

Hoefenmayer, 23, recorded 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) through 46 games with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) this past season. He also picked up four goals and 12 assists in 19 playoff games. The Toronto native appeared in eight games with the Marlies, collecting three assists. He was originally drafted 108th overall in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. Pietroniro, 23, played in 59 games with the Growlers in the 2021-22 season, registering five goals and 22 assists. The Boise, Idaho native had three assists in 19 games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Pietroniro also appeared in three games with the Marlies this past season.

With these two signings, the Marlies have seven defenders, which is not nearly enough for an AHL and ECHL pair of rosters. They will get some NHL-contracted defenders like Carl Dahlström, Mac Hollowell, Mikko Kokkonen and Axel Rindell, all players who will be considered for the top four on the Marlies. It’s likely a lot of the youth will once again be in the ECHL where they will see how far they can go towards making it impossible not to call them up. Hoefenmayer is already there on points, and might get some more AHL games this year.

Every year, it seems like the Leafs/Marlies/Growlers have too many defenders, and every year, they end up needing them all, so this won’t be the last signing or re-signing.