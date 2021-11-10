Leafs stifle Flyers 3-0

The Leafs journeyed to the City of Brotherly Love tonight to face off against the league’s most orange team, the Philadelphia Flyers. Here is what happened when they got there!

First Period

[20:00] Before this season, I said the Flyers were a good team who risked being sunk by unreliable goaltending from Carter Hart and Martin Jones. Because goalies are an eternal enigma, they have instead gotten superb goaltending from both men. Let’s see if that continues. Hart is tonight’s starter.

[17:58] Scott Laughton gets called for hooking, and the Leafs get a powerplay after two minutes of decent action both ways.

[13:06] The best chance on the Toronto PP comes fairly early, as a puck comes to William Nylander, but he can’t convert. After that the Flyers get a rush and then the Leafs do little with their zone time. They keep getting zone time, though, long after the power play ends, and the pressure on the Flyers is a promising sign. Justin Bourne has a microstat about this, right on cue:

Per SportLogiq Leafs enter this game 1st in o-zone possession time per game, Flyers 31st. So, not exactly surprised by the location of the run of play so far, Tavares or not. — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) November 11, 2021

[8:26] They don’t feel quite as immediately dangerous as I’d like, but the Leafs are simmering in the offensive zone. Here’s an example.

Jason Spezza from a sharp angle pic.twitter.com/fB1IaLyy0f — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[7:43] After a good shift from the Flyers, the Leafs get the puck out and Jason Spezza gets into a footrace with Claude Giroux. Spezza seeks to win the race by slightly untoward means, and it’s a two-minute penalty.

lol that's funny



Spezza sits for 2 pic.twitter.com/AeBVNIFQRP — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[5:32] The Leafs kill the penalty in fine fashion.

Engvall killed about 15 seconds alone on the PK pic.twitter.com/W18PounR60 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[2:30] David Kämpf trips Claude Giroux, for whom the Leafs apparently have a vendetta. Not much argument with the call. The Flyers have been playing better these last few minutes, at 5v5...

[0:40] ...but they again achieve nothing on their powerplay.

[0:00] Good period for the Leafs, on balance; they controlled the run of play and killed penalties well. If there’s a knock it’s that both the penalties were unnecessary plays in the offensive zone. Jack Campbell made all the saves possible, although a couple of rebounds seemed to sit in front of him.

Second Period

[18:42] Matthews buzzes around the Flyers net and comes close on a wraparound. His effort provokes a Flyers scrum on the goal line to keep the puck out, or failing that, make it impossible for the overhead camera to see it go in.

Matthews on the wraparound pic.twitter.com/Zg5sPh7g4n — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[15:30] Carter Hart makes a kick save that actually cuts off a pass from David Kämpf to Ondřej Kaše, which would have set up a tap-in. Whatever was making Hart bad last season, he seems to have figured it out. Oh, also Michael Bunting got into a heated debate with Travis Konecny, presumably on whether there’ll ever be a grand unified theory that incorporates quantum mechanics.

[14:21] The Leafs seem to get two chances for every one the Flyers get, even if some of those chances are from further out. Both goalies have been sharp, though. Also, here’s a terrific gif of Sheldon Keefe looking confused.

Sheldon Keefe just became the new Mr. Krabs meme pic.twitter.com/mwHD9wbr6n — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[11:52] Nick Ritchie takes a dumb penalty. Drink! This time he pulls off Rasmus Ristolainen’s helmet, I guess so they can have a closer conversation about how they’re both overpaid because they’re big. Flash forward a bit, though: the Flyers do as little with this powerplay as they did with the first two.

[8:49] GOAL! William Nylander deflects a Jake Muzzin pass in off his toe, and after a review, it stands. 1-0 Leafs.

William Nylander



Off the skate pic.twitter.com/0dxnGO3PwI — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[4:58] The Leafs, as is their habit, are controlling possession and cycling, while the Flyers are mostly relying on rush chances when the Leafs break down or get cleared out. Rush chances are more dangerous, so this could go Philly’s way, but it’s how Toronto likes to play under Keefe.

[3:31] Not that any line centred by David Kämpf is going to score that often, but Pierre Engvall has a relentless habit of settling for a mediocre shot from distance that goalies just eat up. If you’re going to do it, you at least have to try and force a rebound or something.

[2:20] Campbell continues to be very good at positioning for the first save and a little sloppy on the rebounds. He’s playing well, don’t get me wrong, but if he keeps letting the puck bounce off him uncontrolled, it’s eventually going to end up behind him, whether it’s this game or another.

[0:28] Here’s Timothy Liljegren making Flyers forward Joel Farabee fall over with his mind.

[0:00] The Flyers were better toward the end of the period, once again, and actually swung the shots and xG in their favour with late-period pressure. I think Toronto is mostly playing well, especially on defence. Hart has had tougher saves to my eye, but it’s a close one without a ton of great chances at either end. The Flyers broadcast (I like to get other perspectives) just adores Rasmus Ristolainen...who it has to be said, has actually played pretty well tonight, getting in lanes and disrupting passes.

Third Period

[16:55] The Flyers come out strong to start the period before the Leafs push back with some great pressure from the top line. The sequence finally ends when William Nylander fires a shot into Carter Hart’s glove.

Matthews picks up the puck and finds Nylander for the shot pic.twitter.com/OtSNTW1sIZ — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[15:35] Ivan Provorov slashes Michael Bunting in front of the net, and the Leafs go to the power play. The Flyers broadcast suggests the subsequent cross-check would have been a better reason to whistle Provorov than the slash, and I agree with them, but whatever.

[14:34] GOAL! William Nylander strikes again, this time on the powerplay, as he rifles a genuinely great pass from Nick Ritchie, of all people. 2-0 Toronto.

WILLIAM NYLANDER



on fire pic.twitter.com/tWU3ddnm1l — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

One other note, on Toronto’s powerplay: Marner is playing lower in the zone at times, and I think this is a good twist to throw into the process.

We're getting more of Mitch Marner playing at the goal line on the power play pic.twitter.com/OwVxZ9GNlA — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[11:41] Strong pushback from the Flyers, and unsurprisingly it’s driven by their deadly top line of Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny. Konecny in particular seems to be buzzing, and has shot frequently, though to no avail.

[10:50] Ondřej Kaše takes a tripping call on Scott Laughton and then bumps him as Laughton tries to rise, hitting his head. Not a great play to make, Ondřej.

[9:03] The Flyers’ first powerplay unit puts in easily the best 5v4 shift Philly has had all night, rifling several threatening shots at Jack Campbell—and this unit has James van Riemsdyk in front of the net; I don’t think Leaf fans need reminding how effective he can be there. The second unit is less frightening, though they still get a little chaos in front of the net that Jack Campbell is saved from by a quick whistle. Toronto gets the kill.

[8:34] Claude Giroux gets called for high-sticking Mitch Marner. No blood; it’s a two-minute minor.

Mitch Marner leads the NHL in most times high sticked pic.twitter.com/iTC2toc9EC — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

The Leafs don’t do too much while the powerplay is on; the most dangerous chance is on a lucky bounce that Wayne Simmonds nearly converts. Seven seconds after it ends, though...

[6:27] GOAL! Alex Kerfoot zooms in, circles behind the net and then whips a pass to Ondřej Kaše in the high slot, who rifles it home. 3-0 Leafs.

Solid feed from Kerfoot with a well-placed shot by Kase pic.twitter.com/OXfmN0JxOY — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[3:48] Clearly indignant at my complaint about his rebound control, Campbell snatches up an Ivan Provorov shot with aplomb.

A "no" save from Jack Campbell pic.twitter.com/gjitju5uCD — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

[0:00] That’s all, folks! Leafs win 3-0. JVR exhibits some frustration towards fellow tall man Pierre Engvall as the game wraps up.

Engvall pissed JVR off at the end of the game



called him a f--king dummy LOL pic.twitter.com/SWzDdobGOb — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 11, 2021

Thoughts