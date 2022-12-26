The Toronto Maple Leafs 2022 Spengler Cup team

It’s that time of year again Maple Leafs fans! We’re at the end of 2022 and everyone’s favourite holiday tournament is about to begin. Well, mine anyway.

That’s right it’s time for the Spengler Cup!

TL;DR it’s an invitational hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland and played in one of the most beautiful sporting arenas in the world.

The 94th Spengler Cup tournament is being played this year, and these are the six teams invited:

HC Davos, NLA (Switzerland, Host)

Örebro HK, SHL (Sweden)

IFK Helsinki, Liiga (Finland)

HC Sparta Praha, Extraliga (Czechia)

HC Ambri-Piotta, NLA (Switzerland)

Team Canada

This will be the first tournament played since 2019, where Team Canada defeated Czech team HC Oceláři Třinec.

Once again we’re going to have some fun with the tournament and imagine the red and white Team Canada being replaced with the blue and white - Team Maple Leafs.

I did this several years ago for the Leafs centennial, and pickings were a little slim, but hey, maybe things have improved?

First, let’s check the teams already there for Maple Leafs so we don’t double up and make them play themselves.

HC Davos: No Maple Leafs

Örebro HK: Jhonas Enroth, G (2016-17)

IFK Helsinki: No Maple Leafs

HC Sparta Praha: No Maple Leafs

HC Ambri-Piotta: No Maple Leafs

Team Canada: Michael Hutchinson, G (2018-22), Daniel Winnik, F (2014-16), Tyler Ennis, F (2018-19)

So, here we are, with the 2022 Former Maple Leafs in Europe Spengler Cup Team. Go Team FMLIESCT!

Leo Komarov - Tomáš Plekanec - Kenny Agostino

Tobias Lindberg - Antti Suomela - Richard Pánik

David Booth - Nick Shore - Yegor Korshkov

Zach Sill - Pär Lindholm - Matt Frattin

Extra: Carter Ashton

Martin Marinčin - TJ Brennan

Andreas Borgman - Korbinian Holzer

Stuart Percy - Mikko Lehtonen

Extra: Rinat Valiyev

Justin Pogge

Kasimir Kaskisuo

Eamon McAdam*

We only had to call up one fringe player, Eamon McAdam, who played goal for the Marlies and Growlers in the 2018-19 season, a much better selection than last time.

If you want to make your own roster, here’s the full list I used. I’m sure I missed a player here or there.