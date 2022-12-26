 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2022 Spengler Cup team

Of course this should be a traditional entry, like HC Davos, or Team Canada

By elseldo
Swiss HC Davos player vies with Russian Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

It’s that time of year again Maple Leafs fans! We’re at the end of 2022 and everyone’s favourite holiday tournament is about to begin. Well, mine anyway.

That’s right it’s time for the Spengler Cup!

TL;DR it’s an invitational hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland and played in one of the most beautiful sporting arenas in the world.

The 94th Spengler Cup tournament is being played this year, and these are the six teams invited:

HC Davos, NLA (Switzerland, Host)
Örebro HK, SHL (Sweden)
IFK Helsinki, Liiga (Finland)
HC Sparta Praha, Extraliga (Czechia)
HC Ambri-Piotta, NLA (Switzerland)
Team Canada

This will be the first tournament played since 2019, where Team Canada defeated Czech team HC Oceláři Třinec.

Once again we’re going to have some fun with the tournament and imagine the red and white Team Canada being replaced with the blue and white - Team Maple Leafs.

I did this several years ago for the Leafs centennial, and pickings were a little slim, but hey, maybe things have improved?

First, let’s check the teams already there for Maple Leafs so we don’t double up and make them play themselves.

HC Davos: No Maple Leafs
Örebro HK: Jhonas Enroth, G (2016-17)
IFK Helsinki: No Maple Leafs
HC Sparta Praha: No Maple Leafs
HC Ambri-Piotta: No Maple Leafs
Team Canada: Michael Hutchinson, G (2018-22), Daniel Winnik, F (2014-16), Tyler Ennis, F (2018-19)

So, here we are, with the 2022 Former Maple Leafs in Europe Spengler Cup Team. Go Team FMLIESCT!

Leo Komarov - Tomáš Plekanec - Kenny Agostino
Tobias Lindberg - Antti Suomela - Richard Pánik
David Booth - Nick Shore - Yegor Korshkov
Zach Sill - Pär Lindholm - Matt Frattin
Extra: Carter Ashton

Martin Marinčin - TJ Brennan
Andreas Borgman - Korbinian Holzer
Stuart Percy - Mikko Lehtonen
Extra: Rinat Valiyev

Justin Pogge
Kasimir Kaskisuo
Eamon McAdam*

We only had to call up one fringe player, Eamon McAdam, who played goal for the Marlies and Growlers in the 2018-19 season, a much better selection than last time.

If you want to make your own roster, here’s the full list I used. I’m sure I missed a player here or there.

Maple Leafs & Marlies playing in Europe

Player Position Team League Leafs/Marlies
Player Position Team League Leafs/Marlies
Greg Scott C Brynäs IF SHL (Sweden) 2009-13
Nick Shore C HC Ambrì-Piotta NLA (Swiss) 2019-20
Antti Suomela C IK Oskarshamn SHL (Sweden) 2020-22
Roni Hirvonen C HIFK Liiga (Finland) Prospect
Tyler Gaudet C Adler Mannheim DEL (Germany) 2019-21
Tomáš Plekanec C Rytíři Kladno Extraliga (Czechia) 2017-18
Kalle Kossila C/LW Växjö Lakers HC SHL (Sweden) 2019-21
Pär Lindholm C/LW Skellefteå AIK SHL (Sweden) 2018/19
Zach Sill C/LW Kölner Haie DEL (Germany) 2014/15
Brett Findlay C/LW Fehérvár AV19 ICEHL (Hungary) 2014-17
Andreas Borgman D Frölunda HC SHL (Sweden) 2017-19
Tom Nilsson D Frölunda HC SHL (Sweden) 2014-15
Tim Erixon D Timrå IK SHL (Sweden) 2014/15
Axel Rindell D Timrå IK SHL (Sweden) 2022/23
Topi Niemelä D Kärpät Liiga (Finland) Prospect
Viktor Lööv D EHC Biel-Bienne NLA (Swiss) 2014-17
TJ Brennan D HC Ajoie NLA (Swiss) 2013-16
Korbinian Holzer D Adler Mannheim DEL (Germany) 2010-15
Kyle Cumiskey D Düsseldorfer EG DEL (Germany) 2018/19
Andrew MacWillian D EC Salzburg ICEHL (Austria) 2012-15
Chad Krys D Vienna Capitals ICEHL (Austria) 2021-22
Dylan Yeo D Rouen Ligue Magnus (France) 2012-14
Jesse Blacker D Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg KHL (Russia) 2011-14
Rinat Valiyev D Admiral Vladivostok KHL (Russia) 2015-18
Martin Marinčin D HC Oceláři Třinec Extraliga (Czechia) 2015-21
Stuart Percy D HC Motor České Budějovice Extraliga (Czechia) 2012-16
Mikko Lehtonen D ZSC Lions NLA (Swiss) 2020-21
Leo Komarov F Luleå HF SHL (Sweden) 2012-18
Daniel Winnik F Genève-Servette HC NLA (Swiss) 2014-16
Miikka Salomäki F Lausanne HC NLA (Swiss) 2019/20
Nicolas Deschamps F Grenoble Ligue Magnus (France) 2011-13
Tobias Lindberg F HC Vítkovice Extraliga (Czechia) 2015-17
Denis Hildeby G Färjestad BK SHL (Sweden) Prospect
Justin Pogge G Grizzlys Wolfsburg DEL (Germany) 2006-09
Eamon McAdam G Guildford Flames EIHL (England) 2018-19
Kasimir Kaskisuo G Leksands IF SHL (Sweden) 2016-20
Brendan Leipsic LW Metallurg Magnitogorsk KHL (Russia) 2014-17
Nikolai Chebykin LW Admiral Vladivostok KHL (Russia) Prospect
Kenny Agostino LW Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod KHL (Russia) 2019-21
Mārtiņš Dzierkals LW HC Motor České Budějovice Extraliga (Czechia) 2017-18
JJ Piccinich RW Stjernen Hockey Fjordkraft-ligaen (Norway) 2017-19
Nick Baptiste RW Kölner Haie DEL (Germany) 2018-20
Josh Ho-Sang RW Salavat Yulaev Ufa KHL (Russia) 2021-22
Nikita Grebyonkin RW Amur Khabarovsk KHL (Russia) Prospect
Yegor Korshkov RW Lokomotiv Yaroslavl KHL (Russia) 2018-20
Brandon Kozun RW Dinamo Minsk KHL (Russia) 2014/15
Ben Smith RW/C EHC München DEL (Germany) 2015-18
Carter Ashton W Leksands IF SHL (Sweden) 2011-15
Dmytro Timashov W Brynäs IF SHL (Sweden) 2016-20
David Booth W Storhamar Fjordkraft-ligaen (Norway) 2014/15
Pontus Åberg W SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers NLA (Swiss) 2019-20
Tyler Ennis W SC Bern NLA (Swiss) 2018-19
Fabrice Herzog W EV Zug NLA (Swiss) 2013/14
Richard Pánik W Lausanne HC NLA (Swiss) 2014-16
Jerry D'Amigo W Löwen Frankfurt DEL (Germany) 2010-14
Matt Frattin W HC Bolzano ICEHL (Italy) 2010-16
Jeremy Bracco W Barys Astana KHL (Russia) 2017-20
Vladislav Kara W Vityaz Moscow Region KHL (Russia) Prospect

