The Toronto Maple Leafs 2022 Spengler Cup team

It’s that time of year again Maple Leafs fans! We’re at the end of 2022 and everyone’s favourite holiday tournament is about to begin. Well, mine anyway.
That’s right it’s time for the Spengler Cup!
TL;DR it’s an invitational hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland and played in one of the most beautiful sporting arenas in the world.
The 94th Spengler Cup tournament is being played this year, and these are the six teams invited:
HC Davos, NLA (Switzerland, Host)
Örebro HK, SHL (Sweden)
IFK Helsinki, Liiga (Finland)
HC Sparta Praha, Extraliga (Czechia)
HC Ambri-Piotta, NLA (Switzerland)
Team Canada
This will be the first tournament played since 2019, where Team Canada defeated Czech team HC Oceláři Třinec.
Once again we’re going to have some fun with the tournament and imagine the red and white Team Canada being replaced with the blue and white - Team Maple Leafs.
I did this several years ago for the Leafs centennial, and pickings were a little slim, but hey, maybe things have improved?
First, let’s check the teams already there for Maple Leafs so we don’t double up and make them play themselves.
HC Davos: No Maple Leafs
Örebro HK: Jhonas Enroth, G (2016-17)
IFK Helsinki: No Maple Leafs
HC Sparta Praha: No Maple Leafs
HC Ambri-Piotta: No Maple Leafs
Team Canada: Michael Hutchinson, G (2018-22), Daniel Winnik, F (2014-16), Tyler Ennis, F (2018-19)
So, here we are, with the 2022 Former Maple Leafs in Europe Spengler Cup Team. Go Team FMLIESCT!
Leo Komarov - Tomáš Plekanec - Kenny Agostino
Tobias Lindberg - Antti Suomela - Richard Pánik
David Booth - Nick Shore - Yegor Korshkov
Zach Sill - Pär Lindholm - Matt Frattin
Extra: Carter Ashton
Martin Marinčin - TJ Brennan
Andreas Borgman - Korbinian Holzer
Stuart Percy - Mikko Lehtonen
Extra: Rinat Valiyev
Justin Pogge
Kasimir Kaskisuo
Eamon McAdam*
We only had to call up one fringe player, Eamon McAdam, who played goal for the Marlies and Growlers in the 2018-19 season, a much better selection than last time.
If you want to make your own roster, here’s the full list I used. I’m sure I missed a player here or there.
Maple Leafs & Marlies playing in Europe
|Player
|Position
|Team
|League
|Leafs/Marlies
|Player
|Position
|Team
|League
|Leafs/Marlies
|Greg Scott
|C
|Brynäs IF
|SHL (Sweden)
|2009-13
|Nick Shore
|C
|HC Ambrì-Piotta
|NLA (Swiss)
|2019-20
|Antti Suomela
|C
|IK Oskarshamn
|SHL (Sweden)
|2020-22
|Roni Hirvonen
|C
|HIFK
|Liiga (Finland)
|Prospect
|Tyler Gaudet
|C
|Adler Mannheim
|DEL (Germany)
|2019-21
|Tomáš Plekanec
|C
|Rytíři Kladno
|Extraliga (Czechia)
|2017-18
|Kalle Kossila
|C/LW
|Växjö Lakers HC
|SHL (Sweden)
|2019-21
|Pär Lindholm
|C/LW
|Skellefteå AIK
|SHL (Sweden)
|2018/19
|Zach Sill
|C/LW
|Kölner Haie
|DEL (Germany)
|2014/15
|Brett Findlay
|C/LW
|Fehérvár AV19
|ICEHL (Hungary)
|2014-17
|Andreas Borgman
|D
|Frölunda HC
|SHL (Sweden)
|2017-19
|Tom Nilsson
|D
|Frölunda HC
|SHL (Sweden)
|2014-15
|Tim Erixon
|D
|Timrå IK
|SHL (Sweden)
|2014/15
|Axel Rindell
|D
|Timrå IK
|SHL (Sweden)
|2022/23
|Topi Niemelä
|D
|Kärpät
|Liiga (Finland)
|Prospect
|Viktor Lööv
|D
|EHC Biel-Bienne
|NLA (Swiss)
|2014-17
|TJ Brennan
|D
|HC Ajoie
|NLA (Swiss)
|2013-16
|Korbinian Holzer
|D
|Adler Mannheim
|DEL (Germany)
|2010-15
|Kyle Cumiskey
|D
|Düsseldorfer EG
|DEL (Germany)
|2018/19
|Andrew MacWillian
|D
|EC Salzburg
|ICEHL (Austria)
|2012-15
|Chad Krys
|D
|Vienna Capitals
|ICEHL (Austria)
|2021-22
|Dylan Yeo
|D
|Rouen
|Ligue Magnus (France)
|2012-14
|Jesse Blacker
|D
|Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg
|KHL (Russia)
|2011-14
|Rinat Valiyev
|D
|Admiral Vladivostok
|KHL (Russia)
|2015-18
|Martin Marinčin
|D
|HC Oceláři Třinec
|Extraliga (Czechia)
|2015-21
|Stuart Percy
|D
|HC Motor České Budějovice
|Extraliga (Czechia)
|2012-16
|Mikko Lehtonen
|D
|ZSC Lions
|NLA (Swiss)
|2020-21
|Leo Komarov
|F
|Luleå HF
|SHL (Sweden)
|2012-18
|Daniel Winnik
|F
|Genève-Servette HC
|NLA (Swiss)
|2014-16
|Miikka Salomäki
|F
|Lausanne HC
|NLA (Swiss)
|2019/20
|Nicolas Deschamps
|F
|Grenoble
|Ligue Magnus (France)
|2011-13
|Tobias Lindberg
|F
|HC Vítkovice
|Extraliga (Czechia)
|2015-17
|Denis Hildeby
|G
|Färjestad BK
|SHL (Sweden)
|Prospect
|Justin Pogge
|G
|Grizzlys Wolfsburg
|DEL (Germany)
|2006-09
|Eamon McAdam
|G
|Guildford Flames
|EIHL (England)
|2018-19
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|G
|Leksands IF
|SHL (Sweden)
|2016-20
|Brendan Leipsic
|LW
|Metallurg Magnitogorsk
|KHL (Russia)
|2014-17
|Nikolai Chebykin
|LW
|Admiral Vladivostok
|KHL (Russia)
|Prospect
|Kenny Agostino
|LW
|Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod
|KHL (Russia)
|2019-21
|Mārtiņš Dzierkals
|LW
|HC Motor České Budějovice
|Extraliga (Czechia)
|2017-18
|JJ Piccinich
|RW
|Stjernen Hockey
|Fjordkraft-ligaen (Norway)
|2017-19
|Nick Baptiste
|RW
|Kölner Haie
|DEL (Germany)
|2018-20
|Josh Ho-Sang
|RW
|Salavat Yulaev Ufa
|KHL (Russia)
|2021-22
|Nikita Grebyonkin
|RW
|Amur Khabarovsk
|KHL (Russia)
|Prospect
|Yegor Korshkov
|RW
|Lokomotiv Yaroslavl
|KHL (Russia)
|2018-20
|Brandon Kozun
|RW
|Dinamo Minsk
|KHL (Russia)
|2014/15
|Ben Smith
|RW/C
|EHC München
|DEL (Germany)
|2015-18
|Carter Ashton
|W
|Leksands IF
|SHL (Sweden)
|2011-15
|Dmytro Timashov
|W
|Brynäs IF
|SHL (Sweden)
|2016-20
|David Booth
|W
|Storhamar
|Fjordkraft-ligaen (Norway)
|2014/15
|Pontus Åberg
|W
|SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers
|NLA (Swiss)
|2019-20
|Tyler Ennis
|W
|SC Bern
|NLA (Swiss)
|2018-19
|Fabrice Herzog
|W
|EV Zug
|NLA (Swiss)
|2013/14
|Richard Pánik
|W
|Lausanne HC
|NLA (Swiss)
|2014-16
|Jerry D'Amigo
|W
|Löwen Frankfurt
|DEL (Germany)
|2010-14
|Matt Frattin
|W
|HC Bolzano
|ICEHL (Italy)
|2010-16
|Jeremy Bracco
|W
|Barys Astana
|KHL (Russia)
|2017-20
|Vladislav Kara
|W
|Vityaz Moscow Region
|KHL (Russia)
|Prospect
