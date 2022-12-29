GDT: Maple Leafs get to try out the college arena in Arizona

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Arizona Coyotes

9:00 PM ET at Mullett Arena

Watch on: BSAZ, SNO

It seems, per one blog post at any rate, that a sun devil is a whirlwind without any dust. So not a dust devil. Who knows if this is true or not.

The Leafs are playing in the small, Mullett arena. It’s not named for a hairstyle, but I’m sure nothing can stop you all making hair jokes.

Tonight we get Morgan Rielly back, and we get the debut of Dryden Hunt. I hope both are good and score two goals each.

Leafs lines should be as per the preview:

Get ready to stay up late!