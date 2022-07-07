Round one chat & watch

It's Thursday night and the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft is happening!

Why a Thursday? Who knows but hopefully we go back to Friday next year. Some of us have to work in the morning.

So, it's draft time and the Toronto Maple Leafs have the 25th overall pick tonight. I would peg them making the pick between 9:00 and 9:40. Based on previous years I don't think they'll have this thing done before 11, but we're back in person so maybe that will speed it up.

HOW TO WATCH

Draft Day One — Tonight, July 7th

Start time : 7 pm EST

: 7 pm EST Broadcasts : ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVAS

: ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVAS Rounds: One, the lonliest number

The Leafs have three picks (for now) and here's some info on them:

There has already been some big news with the Ottawa Senators picking up Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for some draft picks including 7th overall.

And despite reports to the contrary, Marc-Andre Fluery didn't re-sign with Minnesota.

There's rumblings and scuttlesbutt about big moves coming. Keep your eyes peeled and ears to the ground tonight, and cross your fingers tonight's pick is more Rasmus Sandin and less Tyler Biggs.