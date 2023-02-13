FTB: All the big trades are not happening in Toronto

Good morning everyone!

Big news from the weekend. I'm not talking football, balloons, UFOs, the soup I made. It's Jakob Chychrun to Los Angeles!

Sounding like a Jakob Chychrun @LAKings @ArizonaCoyotes trade centered around 2021 8th overall pick Brandt Clarke. #RealKyperandBourne — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) February 12, 2023

This is a hefty price, Brandt Clarke was a top pick on his draft, and seen as a big part of the Kings future. There are questions about how his skating affects his long term NHL future as a top defender, but he'll be a great player, no doubt.

Rumours also include Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka in the deal. His inclusion has me wondering if that means either Jonathan Quick or Cal Peterson would be heading back to the Coyotes. Quick is on an expiring contract so that's not an expensive move for Arizona.

With Chychrun essentially gone, Tarasenko moved, and Bo Horvat gone from Vancouver, there are a few names still out there but it seems like all the big trade deadline moves are happening early.

The NHL refs really need to be able to answer questions after games.

The Canadiens coach isn't a fan of their alternate jerseys.

For some reason there wasn't much hockey news yesterday.

Odd.

Enjoy your day!