FTB: A collection of things that are unrelated

Good morning Maple Leafs fans!

Boy, last night sure was a hockey game. That's all I have to say about that.

Related That was the Maple Leafs vs the Bruins

Rumours are fun, eh?

Related Gustav Nyquist is down but not out

So are fun moves from prospects.

Oh my, what a goal from #Leafs prospect Braeden Kressler



pic.twitter.com/Lndrgn2yhL — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) February 2, 2023

Vegas just got more cap space.

Mark Stone of the @GoldenKnights underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The team says "he will be out of the lineup indefinitely but is expected to make a full recovery." — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 2, 2023

Man. I thought my local rink was something special. But this...is a barn.

This has to be the craziest way ever to get on the ice



( : @mikefoleyfarms1)



pic.twitter.com/ZFQxJcYjYJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 31, 2023

Local boy makes Leafs! Everyone is happy.

One more piece of good news to end the story.

Bruce Boudreau got a custom “Bruce there it is” jersey sent to him pic.twitter.com/nDSJ0jrrDQ — Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) February 1, 2023

Aw.

Enjoy your day!