FTB: A collection of things that are unrelated

Good morning Maple Leafs fans!
Boy, last night sure was a hockey game. That's all I have to say about that.
Rumours are fun, eh?
So are fun moves from prospects.
Oh my, what a goal from #Leafs prospect Braeden Kressler— Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) February 2, 2023
Vegas just got more cap space.
Mark Stone of the @GoldenKnights underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The team says "he will be out of the lineup indefinitely but is expected to make a full recovery."— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 2, 2023
Man. I thought my local rink was something special. But this...is a barn.
This has to be the craziest way ever to get on the ice— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 31, 2023
Local boy makes Leafs! Everyone is happy.
One more piece of good news to end the story.
Bruce Boudreau got a custom “Bruce there it is” jersey sent to him pic.twitter.com/nDSJ0jrrDQ— Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) February 1, 2023
Aw.
Enjoy your day!
