Maple Leafs Top 25 Under 25: Official rankings and votes

We have finished our T25 for another season, just in time for Traverse City to begin where some of these prospects will be on the ice. Don’t make us took bad, guys!
The official list with the average ranking for each player:
2022 Top 25 Under 25 Official Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Average Vote
|1
|Auston Matthews
|1.00
|2
|Rasmus Sandin
|2.78
|3
|Matthew Knies
|2.89
|4
|Timothy Liljegren
|3.44
|5
|Nicholas Robertson
|5.22
|6
|Topi Niemelä
|6.00
|7
|Roni Hirvonen
|7.56
|8
|Nicholas Abruzzese
|9.44
|9
|Fraser Minten
|9.56
|10
|Pontus Holmberg
|10.00
|11
|Joey Anderson
|12.33
|12
|Ty Voit
|13.22
|12
|Alex Steeves
|13.22
|14
|William Villeneuve
|16.89
|15
|Dmitri Ovchinnikov
|17.00
|15
|Nicholas Moldenhauer
|17.00
|17
|Mikko Kokkonen
|17.22
|18
|Victor Mete
|17.67
|19
|Filip Král
|18.22
|20
|Mikhail Abramov
|19.00
|21
|Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
|21.22
|22
|Ryan Tverberg
|21.44
|23
|Joseph Woll
|22.67
|24
|Dennis Hildeby
|23.67
|25
|Brandon Lisowsky
|24.00
All our votes:
Official Voting
|Player
|Species
|Katya
|seldo
|Brian
|TomK421
|dhammm
|Josh - Smaht Scouting
|Hardev
|The Decline and Fall of the Roman Polak
|Auston Matthews
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rasmus Sandin
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Matthew Knies
|2
|3
|4
|2
|2
|5
|3
|2
|3
|Timothy Liljegren
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|Nicholas Robertson
|6
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|5
|5
|7
|Topi Niemelä
|5
|6
|7
|6
|6
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Roni Hirvonen
|8
|7
|10
|7
|7
|10
|7
|6
|6
|Nicholas Abruzzese
|7
|8
|6
|9
|16
|8
|8
|10
|13
|Fraser Minten
|11
|14
|12
|8
|9
|7
|9
|8
|8
|Pontus Holmberg
|10
|10
|9
|12
|11
|9
|11
|9
|9
|Joey Anderson
|9
|12
|8
|19
|12
|12
|12
|11
|16
|Ty Voit
|12
|11
|11
|10
|20
|21
|10
|14
|10
|Alex Steeves
|13
|9
|16
|14
|14
|13
|13
|15
|12
|William Villeneuve
|21
|20
|14
|13
|8
|22
|16
|24
|14
|Dmitri Ovchinnikov
|17
|18
|13
|11
|24
|16
|14
|17
|23
|Nicholas Moldenhauer
|19
|19
|-
|16
|10
|19
|15
|18
|11
|Mikko Kokkonen
|16
|16
|19
|20
|17
|18
|18
|13
|18
|Victor Mete
|14
|13
|15
|-
|13
|11
|-
|-
|15
|Filip Král
|18
|21
|20
|-
|15
|14
|21
|12
|17
|Mikhail Abramov
|15
|15
|18
|21
|22
|-
|19
|16
|19
|Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
|20
|17
|-
|22
|19
|23
|17
|21
|-
|Ryan Tverberg
|-
|22
|17
|15
|-
|-
|20
|20
|21
|Joseph Woll
|25
|23
|21
|-
|18
|15
|-
|-
|24
|Dennis Hildeby
|23
|24
|-
|-
|23
|-
|-
|19
|20
|Brandon Lisowsky
|-
|-
|-
|24
|25
|20
|24
|23
|22
|Nikita Grebenkin
|-
|25
|-
|18
|-
|-
|23
|22
|-
|Veeti Miettinen
|22
|-
|-
|25
|21
|-
|22
|-
|-
|Joe Miller
|24
|-
|23
|23
|-
|-
|25
|-
|25
|Max Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Axel Rindell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Wyatt Schingoethe
|-
|-
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Koster
|-
|-
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|-
|Pavel Gogolev
|-
|-
|25
|-
|-
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Curtis Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Artur Akhtyamov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Braeden Kressler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nikolai Chebykin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vladislav Kara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mac Hollowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan O’Connell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Semyon Kizimov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kalle Loponen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|John Fusco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Vyacheslav Peksa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
The charts of all the official votes:
The full community list with average rankings:
2022 T25 Community Vote
|Ranking
|Player
|Weighted Average
|Ranking
|Player
|Weighted Average
|1
|Auston Matthews
|1.17
|2
|Rasmus Sandin
|3.94
|3
|Timothy Liljegren
|4.14
|4
|Matthew Knies
|5.15
|5
|Nicholas Robertson
|6.16
|6
|Topi Niemelä
|7.97
|7
|Roni Hirvonen
|12.18
|8
|Fraser Minten
|12.62
|9
|Nicholas Abruzzese
|12.73
|10
|Alex Steeves
|13.65
|11
|Joey Anderson
|14.14
|12
|Pontus Holmberg
|15.44
|13
|Victor Mete
|16.72
|14
|William Villeneuve
|17.51
|15
|Mikhail Abramov
|18.41
|16
|Ty Voit
|18.48
|17
|Joseph Woll
|18.86
|18
|Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
|19.02
|19
|Mikko Kokkonen
|19.18
|20
|Ryan Tverberg
|19.80
|21
|Dennis Hildeby
|19.90
|22
|Nicholas Moldenhauer
|19.91
|23
|Dmitri Ovchinnikov
|20.34
|24
|Filip Král
|20.59
|25
|Curtis Douglas
|20.80
|Mac Hollowell
|21.82
|Veeti Miettinen
|22.63
|Artur Akhtyamov
|22.93
|Pavel Gogolev
|23.38
|Axel Rindell
|23.54
|Max Ellis
|23.68
|Brandon Lisowsky
|24.05
|Joe Miller
|24.10
|Kalle Loponen
|24.23
|Vyacheslav Peksa
|24.24
|Braeden Kressler
|24.34
|Michael Koster
|24.45
|Nikita Grebenkin
|24.49
|Vladislav Kara
|24.50
|Nikolai Chebykin
|24.54
|Semyon Kizimov
|24.75
|Wyatt Schingoethe
|24.78
|Ryan O’Connell
|24.78
|John Fusco
|24.83
All the histograms for the community votes are in the summaries each week:
And the final three are:
This is the major difference between the two lists in terms of rankings. There is clear and near total agreement on the Community Vote that Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren are virtually tied for second with Matt Knies a distinct full ranking point behind them.
For reference his chart looks like this:
So while there are a decent number of people who voted Knies second or third, note the variations in the Y axis, and compare his ~70 second place votes to Liljegren’s ~80 and Sandin’s ~125.
That’s all for now. Sometime in the dead of winter we will revisit this list to see where we were hilariously wrong. Until then, T25 season is officially closed. Remember the group is always listed at the top of the page under “Sections”, so if you ever want to peruse the old posts, they’re easy to find.
