Maple Leafs Top 25 Under 25: Official rankings and votes

We have finished our T25 for another season, just in time for Traverse City to begin where some of these prospects will be on the ice. Don’t make us took bad, guys!

The official list with the average ranking for each player:

2022 Top 25 Under 25 Official Rankings Rank Player Average Vote Rank Player Average Vote 1 Auston Matthews 1.00 2 Rasmus Sandin 2.78 3 Matthew Knies 2.89 4 Timothy Liljegren 3.44 5 Nicholas Robertson 5.22 6 Topi Niemelä 6.00 7 Roni Hirvonen 7.56 8 Nicholas Abruzzese 9.44 9 Fraser Minten 9.56 10 Pontus Holmberg 10.00 11 Joey Anderson 12.33 12 Ty Voit 13.22 12 Alex Steeves 13.22 14 William Villeneuve 16.89 15 Dmitri Ovchinnikov 17.00 15 Nicholas Moldenhauer 17.00 17 Mikko Kokkonen 17.22 18 Victor Mete 17.67 19 Filip Král 18.22 20 Mikhail Abramov 19.00 21 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev 21.22 22 Ryan Tverberg 21.44 23 Joseph Woll 22.67 24 Dennis Hildeby 23.67 25 Brandon Lisowsky 24.00

All our votes:

Official Voting Player Species Katya seldo Brian TomK421 dhammm Josh - Smaht Scouting Hardev The Decline and Fall of the Roman Polak Player Species Katya seldo Brian TomK421 dhammm Josh - Smaht Scouting Hardev The Decline and Fall of the Roman Polak Auston Matthews 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Rasmus Sandin 3 2 2 3 4 2 2 3 4 Matthew Knies 2 3 4 2 2 5 3 2 3 Timothy Liljegren 4 4 3 4 3 3 4 4 2 Nicholas Robertson 6 5 5 5 5 4 5 5 7 Topi Niemelä 5 6 7 6 6 6 6 7 5 Roni Hirvonen 8 7 10 7 7 10 7 6 6 Nicholas Abruzzese 7 8 6 9 16 8 8 10 13 Fraser Minten 11 14 12 8 9 7 9 8 8 Pontus Holmberg 10 10 9 12 11 9 11 9 9 Joey Anderson 9 12 8 19 12 12 12 11 16 Ty Voit 12 11 11 10 20 21 10 14 10 Alex Steeves 13 9 16 14 14 13 13 15 12 William Villeneuve 21 20 14 13 8 22 16 24 14 Dmitri Ovchinnikov 17 18 13 11 24 16 14 17 23 Nicholas Moldenhauer 19 19 - 16 10 19 15 18 11 Mikko Kokkonen 16 16 19 20 17 18 18 13 18 Victor Mete 14 13 15 - 13 11 - - 15 Filip Král 18 21 20 - 15 14 21 12 17 Mikhail Abramov 15 15 18 21 22 - 19 16 19 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev 20 17 - 22 19 23 17 21 - Ryan Tverberg - 22 17 15 - - 20 20 21 Joseph Woll 25 23 21 - 18 15 - - 24 Dennis Hildeby 23 24 - - 23 - - 19 20 Brandon Lisowsky - - - 24 25 20 24 23 22 Nikita Grebenkin - 25 - 18 - - 23 22 - Veeti Miettinen 22 - - 25 21 - 22 - - Joe Miller 24 - 23 23 - - 25 - 25 Max Ellis - - - 17 - - - - - Axel Rindell - - - - - 17 - - - Wyatt Schingoethe - - 22 - - - - - - Michael Koster - - 24 - - - - 25 - Pavel Gogolev - - 25 - - 25 - - - Curtis Douglas - - - - - 24 - - - Artur Akhtyamov - - - - - - - - - Braeden Kressler - - - - - - - - - Nikolai Chebykin - - - - - - - - - Vladislav Kara - - - - - - - - - Mac Hollowell - - - - - - - - - Ryan O’Connell - - - - - - - - - Semyon Kizimov - - - - - - - - - Kalle Loponen - - - - - - - - - John Fusco - - - - - - - - - Vyacheslav Peksa - - - - - - - - -

The charts of all the official votes:

Grid View

















































The full community list with average rankings:

2022 T25 Community Vote Ranking Player Weighted Average Ranking Player Weighted Average 1 Auston Matthews 1.17 2 Rasmus Sandin 3.94 3 Timothy Liljegren 4.14 4 Matthew Knies 5.15 5 Nicholas Robertson 6.16 6 Topi Niemelä 7.97 7 Roni Hirvonen 12.18 8 Fraser Minten 12.62 9 Nicholas Abruzzese 12.73 10 Alex Steeves 13.65 11 Joey Anderson 14.14 12 Pontus Holmberg 15.44 13 Victor Mete 16.72 14 William Villeneuve 17.51 15 Mikhail Abramov 18.41 16 Ty Voit 18.48 17 Joseph Woll 18.86 18 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev 19.02 19 Mikko Kokkonen 19.18 20 Ryan Tverberg 19.80 21 Dennis Hildeby 19.90 22 Nicholas Moldenhauer 19.91 23 Dmitri Ovchinnikov 20.34 24 Filip Král 20.59 25 Curtis Douglas 20.80 Mac Hollowell 21.82 Veeti Miettinen 22.63 Artur Akhtyamov 22.93 Pavel Gogolev 23.38 Axel Rindell 23.54 Max Ellis 23.68 Brandon Lisowsky 24.05 Joe Miller 24.10 Kalle Loponen 24.23 Vyacheslav Peksa 24.24 Braeden Kressler 24.34 Michael Koster 24.45 Nikita Grebenkin 24.49 Vladislav Kara 24.50 Nikolai Chebykin 24.54 Semyon Kizimov 24.75 Wyatt Schingoethe 24.78 Ryan O’Connell 24.78 John Fusco 24.83

All the histograms for the community votes are in the summaries each week:

And the final three are:

This is the major difference between the two lists in terms of rankings. There is clear and near total agreement on the Community Vote that Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren are virtually tied for second with Matt Knies a distinct full ranking point behind them.

For reference his chart looks like this:

So while there are a decent number of people who voted Knies second or third, note the variations in the Y axis, and compare his ~70 second place votes to Liljegren’s ~80 and Sandin’s ~125.

That’s all for now. Sometime in the dead of winter we will revisit this list to see where we were hilariously wrong. Until then, T25 season is officially closed. Remember the group is always listed at the top of the page under “Sections”, so if you ever want to peruse the old posts, they’re easy to find.