2022 NHL Draft: Who did the Leafs previously pick at these spots?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have only three picks in the 2022 NHL Draft. So far. There’s still time to trade away or add more picks this year, but so far the scouts don’t have much to do but enjoy their time in Montreal.

Round One, Pick #25

2011: Stuart Percy (D)

OHL - Mississauga St. Michaels Majors

This pick came from the Philadelphia Flyers along with a 2011 third rounder (Josh Leivo) in exchange for Kris Versteeg.

Drafted from the closest OHL team to the Leafs, Percy would get an entry level contract with the Leafs in 2013, but would be released at its conclusion. He played 12 games in the NHL with Toronto (0G, 3A), but would stay in the AHL after leaving the Leafs organization in 2016. He would play for Wilkes-Barre, Rochester, Providence, and Belleville until the 2019-20 season was cancelled and moved on to Liiga in 2020-21, and will play his second season with HC Motor České Budějovice next year in Czechia.

Round Two, no pick

The Maple Leafs traded their 2022 second round pick went to the Seattle Kraken in the Mark Giordano trade.

Round Three, Pick #79

The Maple Leafs original third round pick was number 90, and was traded to the Calgary Flames in 2021 for goaltender David Rittich. The Flames flipped it to Chicago for Nikita Zadorov.

Their current third round pick at number 79 came from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Travis Dermott. The Canucks got this pick from the Winnipeg Jets* in exchange for Nate Schmidt.

The Leafs have picked two players at 79th overall.

2010: Sondre Olden (W)

Modo Hockey: J20 Super Elite League

The Maple Leafs traded a 2012 third round pick to the LA Kings so they could draft Olden. That pick would be traded to Nashville who would select future Maple Leaf Jimmy Vesey.

Olden was a national team player for Norway, and spent a post-draft season in Sweden before joining the Erie Otters of the OHL for some North American Development. Olden had an ATO with the Marlies at the end of that season, but nothing came of it. He went back to Europe, playing nationally for Norway including the 2014 Olympics. He is currently signed with HC La Chaux-de-Fonds of the Swiss league.

1971: Michael Ruest (D)

QMJHL: Cornwall Royals

This was a sixth round pick in 1971, and the Leafs got a minor leaguer. He was captain of the Cornwall Royals when drafted but stayed in the Central Hockey League after junior. After his playing career ended he was coaching junior hockey in Cornwall and the Ottawa area, and as of this year he was head coach of the Casselman Vikings in Eastern Ontario Jr B hockey.

Round Four, no pick

The Maple Leafs traded this pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2020 in the Nick Foligno trade. Columbus recently sent it to Nashville in exchange for Mathieu Olivier.

Round five, no pick

The Maple Leafs traded this pick to the Anaheim Ducks for Ben Hutton in 2021.

Round Six, no pick

This pick was traded to the Blue Jackets in the Riley Nash trade in 2021. Florida acquired it with Tyler Inamoto as well as for retaining 50% of Max Domi’s salary before he was traded to the Hurricanes.

The pick was originally a 7th, but moved down to a 6th after Nash played 2 of the Maple Leafs playoff games.

Round Seven Pick #218

This is the first time the Maple Leafs have drafted a player at spot #218. They’ve picked all around it before, from 210-220, but never 218. Congratulations [player]! You’ve already made Toronto Maple Leafs history!

Those are the picks the Leafs have, and don’t have, and have made in the past. Nothing really came of them, but maybe this is the year pick #79 finally pans out for the Maple Leafs!